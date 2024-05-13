Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Baldwin County May Day shooting

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting in Stockton Saturday night at a May Day celebration took the lives of three people. Family confirms with News 5 that one of the victims is 19-year-old Micheal Anderson Jr.

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Schillinger Walmart

The shooting injured 15 other people.

“They ruined something that’s been going on for years,” witness Douglas Bolden Jr. said.

Bolden tells News 5 that this May Day celebration has brought the Stockton community together since 1970.

This year, the family hosting the celebration ensured extra security, expecting a larger turnout.

“Every year it seems like it goes good, until last night,” witness Chanequa Gray said.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, an argument broke out at the party, and that’s when at least one person began to fire at the crowd of over a thousand people.

BCSO says it is possible there was more than one shooter.

“All I know is that shots just started flying from every direction and people started hitting the floor,” Gray said.

Bolden tells News 5 that Stockton never sees this kind of gun violence and that it is a shame the celebration turned into a tragedy.

“Because someone out here shooting yesterday, and all these mothers today thinking they’re going to have a happy day screaming with a broken heart, it’s a messed-up idea,” Bolden said.

No arrests have been made.

Robertsdale tow company finds drugs in repossessed vehicle; man arrested: Police

Bolden said, “I just want them to get them.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.