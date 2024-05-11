Fallen firefighter honored with memorial bridge in Morganton

A bridge in Morganton now honors the memory of a fallen firefighter.

The bridge on Interstate 40 at Drexel Road is now known as the Jason K. Hensley Memorial Bridge.

In October 2017, Triple Community Volunteer Jason Hensley was working to clear storm debris from US-70 when an impaired driver hit him.

He had joined the department seven months earlier.

Hensley left behind a wife and two sons.

