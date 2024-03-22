Fall River man charged with murder and held without bail in the Rock St. shooting

FALL RIVER — A 19-year-old city man was ordered held without bail on Friday and accused of being the suspect who killed Resiliency Preparatory Academy senior Colus Jamal Mills-Good at point blank range while he walked on Rock Street to school.

Amannie Chiclana, 19, of Fall River was arraigned on one count of murder and one count of carrying an illegal firearm before Fall River District Court Judge Kevin Finnerty.

Like they have in three other arraignments this week for three other men accused of being accessory after the fact in Mills-Good's murder, the family of the slain 18-year-old was in the courtroom for the proceedings.

After the hearing, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III met with family members behind closed doors, where some of the family could be heard sobbing.

Chiclana was the last of the four men accused of participating in the murder. Chiclana was arrested in Stoughton on Thursday by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, State Police Detectives assigned to District Attorney Tom Quinn's office and Fall River Police Department officers, according to the DA’s office.

Jadyn Ortiz, 19, who has three additional pending gun and drug cases, was ordered held on $500,000 bail on Wednesday, while two other alleged accomplices, Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, and Giovanni Nunes, 18, who were arraigned Tuesday, remain in custody on $250,000 bail.

Amannie Chiclana, 19, of Fall River, was arraigned in Fall River District Court Friday, March 22 on charges of murder and carrying an illegal firearm in the fatal shooting of Colus Jamal Mills-Good on Rock Street in Fall River on March 14, 2024.

A few new case details presented by the prosecutor

Assistant District Attorney Jason Mahon repeated the alleged scenario during Chiclana’s arraignment that had been caught on video camera when Mills-Good was killed with three bullets from a 45-caliber gun.

Mahon said Chiclana had allegedly fired on Mills-Good five times.

The prosecutor said four men in a black Acura pulled up and parked on Franklin Street as Mills-Good headed towards the Rock Street intersection on foot.

As Mills-Good approached the intersection, three young adult men were allegedly caught on camera getting out of the car. Mahon told the court the front seat passenger, who is alleged to have been Ortiz, exited the vehicle, went to the intersection and allegedly started shooting at the 18-year-old victim, firing four shots from a 40-caliber handgun.

Mahon alleged Chiclana was the rear seat passenger who allegedly got out of the car and ran at Mills-Good, shooting at him five times, striking him three times.

New details about the Rock Street shooting

The prosecutor presented new information on what allegedly occurred before the four men and Mills-Good would again encounter each other on Rock and Franklin streets on March 14 at 11:40 a.m., which was also captured on video.

“More surveillance video and phone records establish that the morning of the shooting, Mr. Chiclana was on video leaving his girlfriend’s apartment wearing dark clothing consistent with the clothing worn by the suspect who shot Mr. Mills-Good at close range,” Mahon alleged.

The prosecutor said investigators discovered additional video before the shooting, showing that minutes before the shooting Mills-Good was walking by Government Center.

“At the same time a black Acura was driving by and Mr. Mills-Good makes a hand gesture at the Acura. There is a reaction from the four men inside the vehicle which was also captured on video, and they can be seen yelling at Mr. Mills-Good and he can be seen yelling back at them,” said Mahon.

Amannie Chiclana, 19, of Fall River, at right, was arraigned in Fall River District Court Friday, March 22 on charges of murder and carrying an illegal firearm in the fatal shooting of Colus Jamal Mills-Good on Rock Street in Fall River on March 14, 2024. He is seen with his defense attorney, Louis Badwey, at left.

Before Finnerty ordered Chiclana to be held without bail, defense attorney Louis Badwey requested that it be ordered without prejudice, meaning he will be able to request bail at a later date. Finnerty granted the request.

Mills-Good's murder case is likely going to a grand jury.

The court, at the request of the DA’s office, has impounded the court records in the four cases.

Before being taken from the courtroom, Chiclana waved to a handful of family members and said, "I love you."

Chiclana will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 22.

Ortiz will be in court next on May 3 for a probable cause hearing.

Nunes has a probable cause hearing on April 19 and Figueroa-Valcarel has a probable cause hearing and a bench trial for his revoked bail on April 22.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River teen has been charged with murder in the Rock St. shooting