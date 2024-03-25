Fake elector Anthony Kern could soon be facing charges. He's using it to run for Congress

Republican state Sen. Anthony Kern, who is under investigation for falsely claiming he was a legitimate elector for Donald Trump in Arizona in the 2020 election, lambasted the case as a political prosecution Monday in what amounted to a brief campaign speech.

"And just to let you know I will not be taking any questions," were his first words to reporters after calling a news conference on a plaza outside Maricopa County Superior Court in downtown Phoenix. Kern's prepared remarks spanned four minutes and wavered between criticism of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes — who is investigating the electors — and promoting his run for Congress.

Kern declined to say what he was doing at the courthouse, or whether he had received a grand jury subpoena tied to Mayes' investigation. At least some of the Trump electors from Arizona and others with ties to Trump have recently received subpoenas, which were previously reported by Politico and The Washington Post and confirmed by The Arizona Republic.

The subpoenas signal Mayes' investigation, which The Republic previously reported would last into March, is advancing and could be near its close.

“There’s a balance issue we have to strike between moving with alacrity but also making sure that you get it right and you don’t make mistakes," Mayes said late last month, promising an outcome in the "relatively near future."

"We are trying to do two things at the same time," she said. "Obviously ... conduct an investigation that is serious and professional while understanding that we’re in an election year and that we can’t take all the time in the world.”

Kern's speech made plain that he will use the investigation to bolster his run to represent Arizonans in Congressional District 8. Much like Trump has done in his campaign to return to the White House this year, Kern cast himself as the target of a "weaponization of our government" that he said was motivated by an attempt to bankrupt him and keep him from Congress.

"I'm here in front of the Superior Court building this morning because I was an alternate elector in November 2020 for President Donald Trump," said Kern, of Glendale. "I was asked to step up along with other ordinary citizens, and I chose to accept."

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, hosted a news conference on Monday, March 25, 2024, to decry "weaponization of our government" related to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' investigation of electors who claimed Trump won Arizona in 2020.

Kern would not say who asked him to "step up." He said he "was honored and always be honored to help preserve the constitutional election challenges filed by both the Democrat and Republican parties" for decades.

He made no apparent distinction between court challenges to an election result and what federal and state prosecutors have said was coordinated effort to create slates of so-called fake electors in 2020 to thwart the wishes of voters.

Federal prosecutors have charged Trump and his allies in the plot, alleging the goal was to create a path for Congress to certify Trump as president in 2020 instead of Democrat Joe Biden, who won. Trump electors in Michigan, Georgia and Nevada are also facing criminal charges.

Kern said both Hobbs and Mayes "want to send me to jail."

Catch up: Arizona investigators signal fake electors probe could wrap in March

Kern, who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, said he would "fight relentlessly in Washington, DC to serve, protect, and defend the rights of all Arizonans, regardless of party affiliations."

He said he would not let Democrats use him in an "unhinged quest to get to President Trump" and that "as an Arizona state senator and candidate for Congress, I refuse to hide in a corner as a battle for our state and nation rages."

After his remarks, Kern entered the courthouse but repeatedly declined to answer questions. He told courthouse security he did not feel safe, and requested an escort from the building because four reporters stood nearby. Twice the officers declined Kern's request.

For about 15 minutes he took phone calls in the lobby and walked through two courthouse buildings — which are connected by second-floor passageways — trying to find the parking lot. He hit a dead end in the courthouse cafeteria. He cut off one deputy who was explaining how to leave the maze of connected courthouse tower buildings.

Throughout, he would not discuss the subpoena. He would not say who asked him to "step up" as an alternate elector. He would not say who is paying his legal bills in the case. He is represented by attorney Kurt Altman, who was also at the courthouse, and said the event was "just a campaign speech."

Kern previously declined to comment on the subpoena when approached after an Arizona Senate session on March 6.

"I don't want to talk. Do you want to be removed?" he said, waving over the chamber's sergeant at arms saying, "this lady will not leave, so I'm asking you to ask her to leave."

A spokesperson for Hobbs declined to comment on Kern's statements. Mayes' office also declined to comment on Kern's claims.

Mayes has remained tight-lipped about the investigation of the 11 GOP electors, often noting other states that have charged those individuals were able to begin their investigations much sooner than she could. Mayes took office in January 2023.

In addition to Kern, the 2020 electors for Trump in Arizona were: Tyler Bowyer, an executive with Turning Point USA and a committeeman for the Republican National Committee; Nancy Cottle, who chaired the Arizona Trump electors; state Sen. Jake Hoffman; Jim Lamon, a former U.S. Senate candidate; Robert Montgomery of the Cochise County Republican Committee; Samuel Moorhead of the Gila County Republican Party; Loraine Pellegrino, the secretary of the Arizona Trump electors; Greg Safsten, former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party; Kelli Ward, the state GOP chair at the time; and Michael Ward, her husband and a GOP activist.

