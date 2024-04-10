Fake bomb threat prompts lockdown at Wayne High School

Apr. 9—Police conducted multiple sweeps of Wayne High School, which was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fake bomb threat and armed robbery report.

The Huber Heights Police Division received a call about an armed robbery at the high school, which the caller said happened about three hours earlier. When the school resource officer contacted the caller, he said he had a bomb, was inside the school with the bomb and he made threats to harm those inside the school, according to police.

"The caller provided his name and a location for where he was in the school to the SRO, but it was quickly determined that the name provided was not a name of any student at the school. Furthermore, the location he gave was not consistent with the layout of the school," police stated.

Huber Heights police conducted multiple sweeps of the school and school administrators placed the school on lockdown as a precaution.

No suspicious packages were found and police are continuing to investigate to identify the caller.