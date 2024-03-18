Faithful to climb Mount Cristo Rey on Good Friday

Many faithful wake up early on Good Friday to make the pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, N.M.

Good Friday, March 29 this year, is the day on which Christians commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Two days before Easter, they rejoice in his resurrection.

At the top of the mountain is the 29-foot tall limestone monument statue of Christ with his arms extended, a welcoming shrine to thousands of faithful on two sides of the border and two states.

While some holy days at Mount Cristo Rey include a Mass, the pilgrimage on Good Friday will not.

Here is what you need to know if you plan to climb the mountain and some common questions people often have.

Is Good Friday a national holiday?

While Good Friday is not a federal holiday, many businesses recognize its significance. The United States Postal Service will operate on Good Friday.

Catholics and other Christians make a pilgrimage to the summit of Mount Cristo Rey to pray in observance of Good Friday, Friday, April 7, 2023.

Good Friday hike at Mount Cristo Rey

On Good Friday, the gates will open at 7 a.m. for people to arrive and start climbing. There will be no main pilgrimage; people can climb at their leisure.

The trail is marked by the Stations of the Cross, and people often stop at each one to contemplate each step as part of the path Jesus walked to Mount Calvary on the day of his crucifixion.

Soft drinks, water and snacks will be available for purchase.

The gates will close at 3 p.m.

Is Mount Cristo Rey safe?

The Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee recommends people climb Mount Cristo Rey during organized events such as Good Friday or the Feast of Christ the King (The Solemnity of Christ), which celebrates the feast day of the statue.

On those days, the committee provides security. When nothing is going on, climbing the mountain is at one's own risk.

How long is Mount Cristo Rey hike?

The trek to Mount Cristo Rey is a five-mile hike on a wide path. It is considered easy to moderate and suitable for all ages. Pets are not allowed.

Who takes care of Mount Cristo Rey?

The Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee helps maintain the mountain trail and statue. Visitors can usually make donations to the committee during organized events to support them.

Where to park at Mount Cristo Rey

Participants can meet at the large parking lot at the trailhead to Mt. Cristo Rey off McNutt Road (NM 273). Then, they can take the Racetrack exit off Paisano Street and cross the Rio Grande.

What is history of Mount Cristo Rey?

The monument was the dream of a borderland parish priest, the Rev. Lourdes Costa. In 1833, he looked out the back window of his residence in the community of Smeltertown and pictured a monument at the summit of this mountain, according to the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee's Website.

Father Costa presented his idea to Bishop A.J. Schuler of El Paso, who approved the idea of a monument. In the meantime, they intended to do a wooden cross. Eventually, learning that the area is in present-day Sunland Park, New Mexico, the Diocese of El Paso purchased almost 200 acres from the Commissioner of Lands of New Mexico.

First a cross was erected and blessed during Lent of 1934. A stronger cross and foundation was built and blessed on March 25, 1934.

Costa later recommended that the bishop hire his good friend and sculptor Urbici Soler to construct the monument. Soler arrived in El Paso on Oct. 4, 1937, and began working on the project. In 1938, he went to Austin to select almost forty tons of the finest limestone from their famous quarries.

The monument Talavera base was completed, and the monument was dedicated on Oct. 29, 1939.

The crown encircling the monument's base was constructed and completed on Oct. 29, 1989, to coincide with its fiftieth anniversary.

