Faith Works: A brief primer on church polity, the intersection of theology, logistics

Jeff Gill

It would be easier to say I teach church history.

Not accurate, but easier.

I did have the honor of teaching American history for five years at Fairmont State University; since then, I’ve been an adjunct lecturer or instructor for Bethany College, Ashland Theological Seminary, Methodist Theological School in Ohio and now Phillips Theological Seminary online.

At all of the latter four, I’ve taught Disciples of Christ history and polity.

Now, sometimes people know about the Disciples of Christ, but occasionally I have to explain this particular Christian tradition, with roots nearby in western Pennsylvania and northern Kentucky. That’s the easy part.

What’s always more complicated is that odd little word after history. Most people have some idea of what “church history” means. But history and… polity?

Polity is basically a term for governance. Our polity in secular terms for the United States is as a democratic republic; Great Britain’s polity is a constitutional monarchy. And so on.

Church polity has to do with visible elements like bishops or synods; it also relates to less obvious aspects of church life, like the rules around ordination, who can become a minister and under what guidelines. Polity and theology intersect with issues such as who can preside over communion or even who can preach during a service. As a regular supply preacher in multiple traditions, there are denominations where I can preach on invitation any time but can’t preside over communion that Sunday; I have been asked by local lay leaders to preach for congregations where I’ve been in the odd position of having to explain to them I’d love to preach for them, but I am not allowed by their church polity.

Even that term “laity,” or lay person, versus clergy: that’s an indication of polity at work, which is different for various church groups. In some Christian bodies, laity can preside at communion any time, in others only under certain circumstances, and for others the distinction doesn’t even exist.

Polity may be like Robert’s Rules of Order to many of you: something that may have a purpose but not much understood. Anyhow, that’s why I tend to grit my teeth and explain, because it’s worth explaining what it means to say I teach “history and polity” for my tradition.

Whether that word is used or not, it’s in the air right now. The United Methodist Church is in its General Conference at the end of April into May, where hugely significant issues of its polity are slated to go under review. A number of Licking County Methodist local churches have left for the Global Methodist Church, in large part to work and serve under a polity they believe serves their purposes better; their local annual conference will come later in May.

In early June, the Southern Baptist Convention meets just down the road in Indianapolis; they meet annually, while the UMC historically meets only every fourth year, but it’s still sorting out rescheduling from COVID. When the SBC gathers, it is scheduled to make a theological vote with major polity consequences, as to whether or not women can serve as pastor of a local church or even as a staff pastor where a male is senior pastor. Last June on the floor of the convention, polity actions removed a number of churches from full fellowship, including Saddleback in California, founded by Rick Warren but now led by a clergy couple.

In fact, most polity is theology working out in a practical fashion. Technically, I don’t teach theology; practically speaking, history and polity always turn on a theological hinge. All three are worth understanding.

