Fairfield police shut down local business after 6-month-long investigation

(KRON) — A local Fairfield business was shut down by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday. After a six-month-long investigation, police concluded that The Field Gift Shop on West Texas Street and Pennsylvania Street allegedly opened its business with misleading information, police said.

Despite being advertised as a local gift shop, three search warrants yielded two illegally owned pistols (one stolen), marijuana for sale, cocaine, and a stolen dirtbike, police said.

“How do we put this bluntly? Unrivaled passion, superior quality? The Field Gift Shop had neither passion for our community nor quality in its business,” Fairfield police said in a statement.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, both from Fairfield, were arrested. Their names were withheld by police.

Following the investigation, the case was handed to Faifield’s Code Enforcement Unit (CEU). CEU managed to enforce fines and recommended the revocation of the gift shop’s business license, initiating the process of closing the business due to criminal activity.

Police said the business will be given a fair opportunity to appeal within 15 days, after which they will proceed with the store closure.

