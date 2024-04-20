Experts say rural development pushes coyotes to city

Apr. 20—A recent increase in coyote sightings in Decatur is partly seasonal, but wildlife experts say it's also a function of development in rural areas causing coyotes to increase their urban visits as they search for food.

Morgan County resident Jim Sweezy grew up managing wildlife with his father, and he owns Nuisance Wildlife Control, servicing north Alabama. For 25 years, Sweezy said, he has received about 20 calls a year from Decatur residents about coyote sightings.

"I know over there by the (Alabama Farmers Cooperative feed mill) by the river, they're eat up with coyotes down through there because there's trash everywhere," Sweezy said. "I've seen them during the middle of the day down there myself. I've also received calls from residents on the west side of Decatur who are seeing coyotes in the residential areas near Beltline Road."

Morgan County Animal Control Director Darren Tucker said he rarely receives calls from residents about coyotes because people are used to seeing them in their fields and woods. The county animal control serves all areas outside of Decatur.

"People don't see coyotes in the city as often as they do in the country," Tucker said. "It does seem to be more coming into Decatur. Not long ago, I was in Decatur over there by the Target shopping center around dusk and I saw one walking through the parking lot."

The coyote mating season lasts from late winter to early spring, with mating activity prevalent during the months of February and March, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission. Coyote pups are generally born in April and May.

Sweezy said there is no definite way to rid an area of coyotes. He referenced findings from the Urban Coyote Research Project in 2000 in Cook County, Illinois, and said the scavenger coyotes will always migrate to places where they can find food for themselves and their pups.

"They did some research on how to rid all the coyotes in Chicago and hired every trapper they could to do that," Sweezy said. "What happened was the population dropped, but all the surrounding coyotes moved in because they're territorial. When a species like the coyote sees their population going down, they'll breed twice a year instead of once. So, in six to eight months, they ended up with twice as many coyotes as they started with."

Sweezy said although the research shows coyotes cannot be eradicated, there are ways to keep them out of neighborhoods.

"Just clean up after yourself," Sweezy said. "People leave garbage out and they feed their pets outside and they don't take care of their cats and keep them inside at night.

"That's like a smorgasbord for coyotes."

Sweezy said another reason coyotes will migrate to residential areas is for safety.

"You're not allowed to shoot a coyote in town, so they know they're safe there," Sweezy said.

Will Emrich, a wildlife control specialist with Conserv Wildlife Removal, which has several locations in Alabama, said he has received a large number of calls about coyote sightings in the state this year.

"I know this is true around the Huntsville area, but with all the expansion, (coyote) territories are getting knocked down and they're getting displaced," Emrich said. "In places where they were spread out more, they're now condensed which is causing competition. Those that lose the competition are going to scavenge for food and water in human-inhabited areas."

Emrich said when residential or commercial development occurs in rural areas, wildlife will continue to gather there to search for food.

"There's tons of rat problems in Alabama, too, and it's the same reason," Emrich said. "We're tearing down wooded areas or old buildings and rebuilding them. They become nesting areas for rats, raccoons, you name it. It's the same exact concept with them like with coyotes; if they're losing food and water in their habitat, their going to go elsewhere to find it."

While he said the coyote population may be increasing in Alabama, Emrich suspects the perception of an increase is largely due to social media.

"It's probably just more sightings rather than a higher population," Emrich said. "People see things and take pictures and share them, so that's probably it."

View our Print Replica

— wes.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.