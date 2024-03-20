Ex-GOP Lawmaker Predicts 'Great Victim' Trump's Behavior With 3 Scathing Words

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) said Donald Trump is going to “cry, bitch and moan” for the rest of his campaign as he faces accountability for his misdeeds.

“It’s just divisive,” Walsh told CNN’s Jim Acosta Tuesday, reacting to the former president’s recent comments about Jewish voters. “Every single word, Jim, that he is uttering and will utter during this campaign is divisive. Dividing Jewish people, dividing Americans. It’s not going to stop.”

Walsh, a vocal Trump critic who left the Republican Party in 2020, said the party’s presumptive presidential nominee “has been a fraud and a con man his whole life.”

“This entire campaign, Jim, is going to be about him beginning to be held accountable for those crimes,” he continued. “And all he’s going to do is cry, bitch and moan about it.”

“But his followers love it, because he’s the great victim,” he added.

Trump has made a series of shocking comments in recent days. In an interview published Monday, he said any Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats “hate Israel” and hate their religion.

At a Saturday rally in Ohio, Trump warned of a “bloodbath” if he loses in November; praised those jailed for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol; and referred to undocumented immigrants crossing the border as “animals.”

He is in the midst of battling four criminal indictments, including two connected to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. He also has mammoth legal debts to contend with following verdicts in several civil cases. In a Monday legal filing, he told a New York court he can’t come up with the $464 million required to meet bond on the appeal of his civil fraud conviction.

Earlier this month, he posted a $91.6 million bond in the defamation case he lost to writer E. Jean Carroll, whom he was previously found to have sexually abused.

