Ex-Condors trainer’s preliminary hearing moved to May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Barring further postponements, a former Bakersfield Condors athletic trainer will have a preliminary hearing in May on charges he attempted to meet a minor for sex.

Chad Drown, 35, faces two felony counts in connection to his arrest in an online sting targeting adults seeking children for sex.

Shohei Ohtani reaches 3 times in home debut as the Dodgers rout the Cardinals 7-1

A preliminary hearing — at which a judge decides if there’s enough evidence for the case to proceed — had been scheduled for later this month but was postponed Thursday to May 23. There have been prior postponements.

On Oct. 9, 2022, Drown was arrested after showing up at a local park to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy for sex, according to court filings. He’d earlier engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a sheriff’s detective posing as a teenager on the gay dating app Grindr, and made plans to meet, the filings say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.