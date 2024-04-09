Ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty in abuse case

Apr. 9—Jeremyal Leedy was out on a $2, 000 bail bond in an abuse case involving his ex-girlfriend when he allegedly tried to kill two people and assaulted her 60-year-old mother, who intervened after he refused to leave his ex-girlfriend's Moili ­ili apartment.

The 40-year-old appeared in Honolulu District Court Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault of a person age 60 and over, and four firearms charges.

Leedy is being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in District Court.

Court documents say Cherolyn Morton, the ex-girlfriend, told police Leedy arrived at her apartment at 10 p.m. April 2, and they began arguing. She asked him to leave, but he refused.

Her 60-year-old mother, identified as "MM, " and the mother's 57-year-old boyfriend, identified as "ST, " could hear the argument from their neighboring apartment and went to assist her, police said in the court documents.

When they arrived at Morton's apartment at 2606 Kapiolani Blvd., ST asked him to leave.

As Leedy was leaving, he threw an object toward Morton's mother, the document says.

ST chased him with a bat, and the mother followed to make sure he left the area, and ST swung it at him to keep him away.

A resident, KM, heard the commotion and went outside, and saw Leedy approach a red BMW sedan, parked on Kaaha Street and Kapiolani, and take out a black backpack, as he continued to argue with ST.

When the mother got between ST and Leedy to get them to stop, KM saw Leedy shove the mother, causing her to fall to the ground.

ST then swung the bat at Leedy in defense of MM.

Leedy then pulled out a pistol from the backpack and fired one shot at ST toward his abdomen, and grabbed the bat out of his hand.

He then noticed KM, told him, "What you f___." KM started running, turned around and saw Leedy pointing the pistol at him, and heard one shot fired, but was uninjured. He hid behind some bushes, and saw Leedy walk away.

MM saw Leedy leave in the red BMW.

Police arrived at 10 :08 p.m. April 2 to find ST on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police found the red BMW Wednesday in Waimanalo and spotted Leedy leaving a house, and converged on him as he got into the car.

On Feb. 7, Leedy was charged with abuse of a family or household member. The complainant, ex-girlfriend Cherolyn Morton, is the mother of his two sons, born in 2018 and 2019.

Morton said they were together for 6-1 /2 years, and she filed on March 7 for a temporary restraining order against Leedy. A hearing was set for June 5.

She alleges the abuse began in December 2019 when she was pregnant with her second son.

"He would kick, rape, push, shove, ... threaten, fly car seats at me, fly me across the room and accuse me 24 /7 of being a cheater." She said he gave her black eyes, bruised ribs and fractured her arm. He also allegedly punched walls and broke her phones.

Leedy allegedly subjected her to verbal and psychological abuse and coercive control on March 5 when he went to her job.

"He can't accept that I don't want to be with him and is obsessed, " she wrote. "He sends his friends to watch outside of my house to see if I'm bringing anyone over. He threatened to watch and wait and see what's going to happen to me and my family."

Morton asked for a 10-year prohibition of visitation with the children.