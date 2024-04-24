Erdoğan criticizes Western stance in Gaza war during Steinmeier visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier looks on as the President of Turkey, Receb Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference after their talks at the presidential palace. Steinmeier is on a three-day official visit to Turkey. The occasion of the trip is the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Germany and Turkey. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused the West of turning a blind eye to the suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip during a visit to Ankara by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Gaza had been razed, he said. "Our German friends must see this tragic situation," Erdoğan said on Wednesday in Ankara after a meeting with Steinmeier. The entire West stands by Israel, he added.

The Turkish president also once again sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accused him of endangering the entire Middle East in order to ensure his political survival.

However, he emphasized that Turkey was making efforts to secure the release of the hostages abducted from Israel to the Gaza Strip.

Erdoğan called for restrictions on arms exports to Turkey to be lifted completely. He also expressed concern about rising racism in Germany.