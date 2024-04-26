Entering stormy pattern

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! After a relatively quiet and mild start to the morning, we’ll be in store for big changes by the second half of the day. That’s thanks to the first of a couple storm systems that will move through the Beehive State over the next few days.

The first one arrives today and will bring scattered showers across the Beehive State with the best chance coming to the northern two-thirds of the state. Showers will mainly be valley rain and mountain snow with snow levels expected to stay above 7,000 ft. through the day tomorrow. Thunderstorms will also be possible.

When it comes to temperatures, we’ll run about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. In northern Utah we’ll see a mix of 50s and 60s with mainly 60s and 70s down south outside of the high country.

A second storm will move in between Friday and Saturday. This storm will bring widespread showers across the Beehive State with Friday likely being the wetter of the two days.

We’ll continue to see mainly valley rain and mountain snow, however, with cooler air moving in, snow levels will drop a little more from Thursday. There’s a chance we see the snow levels briefly drop below 7,000 ft. Daytime highs will run about 15-25 degrees cooler than what we have today with mainly 40s and 50s up north and 50s and 60s down south outside of the high country.

Through Saturday, mountains above 8,000 ft. in Utah will have a chance to see accumulations of 6-12″ with locally up to 18″. In the Cottonwoods 8-14″ looks possible. Mountain valleys may see only rain while higher valleys could receive up to 2″. For our valleys and benches, we’re anticipating rain showers.

