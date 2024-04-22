Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Clark County woman

An endangered missing adult alert has been issued statewide for a missing woman by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

>>7 members of Logan Co. fire department resign amid dispute with village officials

Jeanett Adkins, 75, was reported missing on Sunday and last seen on April 9 at the 2100 block of Memorial Drive in Springfield, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

She suffers from dementia, was recently evicted, and has been living out of her car. No LSW was reported.

Adkins is described as a white female, 5 feet, three inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has grey/brown hair and green eyes, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

The vehicle involved is a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Ohio plate number KGA3209.

Anyone who has seen Adkins or the vehicle is asked to call 911.