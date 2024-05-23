Enable Madison County’s longtime leader to retire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County nonprofit is gearing up to say goodbye to its longtime leader.

For the last 45 years, Enable Madison County (formerly known as CASA) has been providing services to those who are homebound, helping them to live independently, safely, and with dignity.

Ann Anderson has served as the nonprofit’s executive director for nearly three decades. After 27 years at the helm, she’s decided to step down.

“There’s a lot of good things that have happened,” Anderson stated. “Yes, it’s a little sad when I was trying to read some of the emails/cards I’ve been getting…because I will miss it…but I’m still going to be around.”

Anderson tells News 19 her decision to retire wasn’t an easy one to make but says it’s time to focus on her health and spend more time with her family. Since taking over, Anderson says the nonprofit has grown in ways she never thought possible…assisting county residents of all ages, free of charge.

“We have an aging tsunami in Madison County…whether anyone wants to believe it or not…but we do,” Anderson said. “We’re doing more services with the same number of staff that we had 20 years ago – we had eight staff members, and we still have eight staff.”

Some say the nonprofit community here in Madison County won’t be the same without her.

“Anybody that’s in social services and works with families in need…it’s tough,” Family Services Center, Inc. President/CEO Darin Geiger stated. “She’s been doing it a long time, so the ability to come now and spend some time with your family, travel, and see old friends…I’m proud for her, I’m glad that she’s able to do that.”

As Anderson works to clean out her office, she hopes the next person to come in and fill her shoes will be compassionate and empathetic.

“It’s going to be different, but I think it’s time for Enable to have new blood-new energy come in and I hope the new person that comes in has some compassion and understanding,” Anderson said. “They have to have this mission in their heart, and they have to see the person for who they are and value them…because they all have a history.”

Anderson’s last day with Enable Madison County will be June 28th.

