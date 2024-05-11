Emergency Management issues guidelines for debris recovery, pickups begin Monday

The Maury County Office of Emergency Management has issued debris recovery guidelines for those affected by Wednesday's storms, with pickups beginning Monday.

More than 100 structures were reported damaged after Wednesday's storms, with about 40 considered a total loss. The storms also resulted in one fatality and about a dozen others injured.

Multiple response teams both local and from around the state have been hard at work assessing the damage, assisting recovery efforts, while also providing shelter, food and other necessities for displaced families.

As recovery efforts continue into next week, the Maury County OEM is asking affected residents to separate debris into certain categories for pickup. Residents with sidewalks should also place their debris in front of the sidewalk, as no debris from the sidewalk to the home will be picked up.

Maury County Emergency Management has issued guidelines for debris pickup, urging those affected by Wednesday's storms to separate debris into certain categories. Pickups are scheduled to begin Monday by the Maury County Highway Office and Maury County Solid Waste.

Categories for debris separation include:

Normal household trash and bagged debris - will not be picked up and should follow the normal garbage removal schedule.

Vegetative debris - leaves (not in bags), logs, plants and tree branches

Construction & demolition debris - building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses or plumbing

Appliances & white goods - air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, refrigerators, stoves, washers/dryers and water heaters

Electronics - computers, radios, stereos, televisions and other devices with a cord

Household hazardous waste - cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils

"Our community has experienced the unwavering support and exceptional efforts of the Maury County Fire Department, Columbia Fire & Rescue, the Maury County Sheriff's Office, Maury Regional EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and many additional agencies that offered support and resources," a Maury County OEM Director Jeff Hardy stated in a press release issued Saturday. "The OEM team commits our most profound support and sympathy to the victims of the tragic incident."

Maury County Office of Emergency Management Director Jeff Hardy speaks about the damages caused by Wednesday's storms during a press conference Thursday, May 9, 2024.

On Monday, the Maury County Highway Office will begin pickups starting with vegetative debris.

"We have sent out, posted and published some guidelines," Hardy said. "These guidelines are extremely important, and we urge you to become familiar with them in order to expedite the collection process."

For more information, contact Maury County Solid Waste at (931) 375-6401.

New pass system available for blocked areas

Volunteers distribute water and other supplies to impacted families at Randolph Howell Elementary School, now a tornado recovery hub, located less than a mile from where an EF-3 tornado hit on Friday, May 11, 2024 in Columbia, Tenn.

In addition to debris pickups beginning next week, Maury County OEM will also implement a new pass system for access to affected areas, many of which remain blocked.

"The disaster area is being diligently protected by barricades and law enforcement to ensure the safety of Maury County residents, volunteers, and individuals involved in the crucial disaster clean-up," the press release states.

"For this reason, OEM will be implementing a pass system where individuals wishing to gain access to the affected areas can check in and out, ensuring a controlled and secure environment. To obtain a pass, please visit Randolph Howell Elementary School. We also have some donations and provisions at Randolph Howell as well."

Randolph Howell, 653 Bear Creek Pike, is also open for volunteers and contractors to sign up for assistance in recovery efforts.

"Again, we extend our deepest gratitude to every volunteer, and every person who has extended a helping hand," Hardy said. "The comradery is the very essence of Tem Maury and while we are heartbroken, we cannot help but be prideful of our county."

