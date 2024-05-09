Columbia tornado: One death confirmed in tornado near Bear Creek Pike

A tornado touched down in Maury County in eastern Columbia off Bear Creek Pike, resulting in one death, according to the Maury County Regional Hospital.

Four others were injured after a confirmed tornado by the National Weather Service ripped through eastern Columbia and heavy storms touched other parts of Maury County and Middle Tennessee Wednesday.

Trees down, blocked roads and scattered debris were strewn along Bear Creek Pike, closing the roadway from Tom J. Hitch to I-65, Maury County Office of Emergency Management confirmed.

The Office of Emergency Management confirmed that a tornado touched down on Bear Creek Pike in eastern Columbia and swept through Joe Brown Road.

"We are receiving reports of damage," Maury County Office of Emergency Management posted to its Facebook on Wednesday. "We are urging everyone to stay off roads if you can stay at home."

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Wednesday for parts of Columbia, Mt. Pleasant and the surrounding areas, which resulted in many downed trees, power lines and other damage.

"Cranford Hollow Road off Bear Creek Pike experienced damage to some structures as well as trees and power lines. Possible cars are flipped over and initial reports of some people trapped in their homes," Maury County Commission Board Chairman Eric Previti said.

Maury County Office of Emergency Management will hold a press conference this evening to report the extent of damage in Columbia and surrounding county.

Maury County Schools will be closed Thursday.

NWS warns of tornado

The National Weather Service Nashville initially issued a tornado warning in parts of Columbia, Mt. Pleasant and Hampshire at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, anticipating it would pass by 5:45 p.m.

The weather soon continued, extending the tornado warning to 6:15 p.m., at which time the NWS reported a tornado had in fact touched down in Columbia, urging citizens in the area to seek shelter immediately.

Local first responders soon received many calls, with Columbia Police confirming that fallen trees and power lines were reported on major roadways like Bear Creek Pike and Old Highway 99, in some instances completely blocking the roadway.

Rolling tornado damage reports

Kerri Bartlett contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia tornado: Damage reported in Maury County, Tennessee