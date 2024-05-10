Columbia tornado clean-up: Volunteers invited to sign up at Randolph Howell Elementary

Maury County Office of Emergency Management Director Jeff Hardy provides an update on this week's tornado cleanup efforts, which is now seeking additional volunteers and contractors.

After a long 24 hours of cleanups, response calls and recovery from Wednesday's tornado, local officials are now welcoming volunteers to pitch in, determined to move forward.

Columbia Fire & Rescue hosted a press conference at Station No. 3 on Thursday afternoon to summarize the situation thus far. Updates included road closures, relief areas available to citizens and opportunities for volunteers to pitch in.

The press conference followed Gov. Bill Lee's visit to Columbia to view the damage and visit those affected. The governor was joined by Tennessee Emergency Management Agency director and commissioner of Tennessee Department of Transportation, who assessed much of the damage in an effort to partner in providing relief.

Maury County Mayor Shiela Butt speaks at Fire Station No. 3 on Thursday, May 9, 2024 following Columbia's first day of recovery after Wednesday's damaging storms, which resulted in a tornado, many homes destroyed and one fatality.

"When the governor left here today, he left with a comment that it is a place of 'disaster and hope,' which I believe is what we are right now here in Maury County," Maury County Mayor Shiela Butt said.

Maury County Deputy Fire Chief Richard Schatz affirmed that his crews ceased operations at about 4 p.m. Thursday after working around the clock for nearly 24 hours.

"We are happy to report that no additional injuries and no additional fatalities were found today," Schatz said.

Call for volunteers, contractors

Initially, Maury County first responders advised volunteers would not be needed as crews work to clear some of the more severe sites.

Now that they've had some time to clear the initial damage, there is an opportunity to sign up to help, and this includes volunteers and contractors.

"We will utilize Randolph Howell Elementary School at 653 Bear Creek Pike," Maury County Office of Emergency Management Director Jeff Hardy said. "We will check in volunteers there every day starting at 7 a.m."

Contractors would be required to check in daily, Hardy added. The Tennessee Children's Home has also volunteered to accept in-kind donations at their main campus at 2225 Dr. Robertson Road in Spring Hill from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Hardy advises drivers also continue to avoid the most-damaged areas, which will routinely have security officers on site.

Highway 31 back open, future support

In addition to the Bear Creek Pike area, U.S. Highway 31 experienced its share of troubles caused by Wednesday's storms, resulting in an overturned fuel tanker just north of Carters Creek Pike, dumping nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel on to Nashville Highway. At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, the driver of the tanker was transported, treated and released in stable condition.

The incident caused the road to close Wednesday night, which continued through most of Thursday.

By 5 p.m.'s press conference Columbia Fire Chief said crews managed to reopen the road, but advised drivers to remain cautious.

"All four lanes of traffic are back open on the normal routes," Cummins said. "But there are still contractors working there so take regard."

Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, concluded the conference thanking all of the area's first responders, the mutual aid and citizens who have pitched in once tragedy struck.

Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) speaks on behalf of Maury County citizens in response to the cleanup and recovery efforts from Wednesday's storms in Columbia, which caused a tornado to touch down in the Bear Creek Pike area, causing city-wide damage.

"I think what you've witnessed here in the last 24 hours is a textbook display about how agencies can work together during a catastrophe and streamline it the best they can to provide safety to those in need," Cepicky said.

Cepicky added that he intends to bring this situation to the state with Lee to find further resources providing financial relief to the ongoing efforts.

"I want to say thank you to all of the emergency responders who did a fantastic job," Cepicky said. "You are witnessing a county coming together, and that gives hope for Tennessee."

