Emergency crews respond to partially collapsed building on Main Street in Hancock

Emergency crews are at the scene of a partially collapsed building in Hancock on Monday, calling in search teams out of an abundance of caution, a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

Because vagrants have been known to be in the building in the past, there has been a request for search dogs, the 911 supervisor confirmed. The supervisor said it was his understanding that move was being done out of an abundance of caution with nothing immediately indicating there was someone inside.

Washington County 911 was notified via radio around 10:36 a.m. of two floors that had collapsed into the basement in a vacated building at 55 W. Main St. in Hancock, the supervisor said. He did not know if someone walked down to the Hancock fire station to report the incident or called it in.

That two-story structure is listed as a commercial property that can be used for residential and retail uses, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation's website.

There are several emergency units at the scene, the 911 supervisor said.

A Montgomery County, Md., collapse team also was heading to the incident, he said shortly before noon Monday.

Main Street was closed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Church Street due to the incident. Fire police are diverting traffic in the area.

Main Street is the main road through Hancock.

