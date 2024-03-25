Multiple fire companies respond to downtown Hagerstown fire near new stadium site

The Hagerstown Fire Department and several other fire companies responded Sunday evening to a structure fire in downtown Hagerstown near the construction site for a new sports stadium.

The fire at 26 W. Baltimore St. was reported at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a checkup, but was fine, the 911 supervisor said.

The building, which looks like a house, is listed as a commercial property. It was not immediately clear if a business was active in the building.

An official with the Hagerstown Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday morning.

The fire was across the alley from the construction site for the Hagerstown Multi–Use Sports and Events Facility.

