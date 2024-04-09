Can Elmwood Place survive the loss of its I-75 exit? Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Tiny Elmwood Place has lost people and business over the years. A highway exit and school building could be next.

Good post-eclipse morning, Cincinnati.

Reporters are often asked where they find story ideas. Here's how we came to two stories in a month from Cincinnati's tiny Elmwood Place.

Earlier this year, Enquirer photographer Sam Greene took images of the new "flyover ramp" from southbound I-75 to westbound I-74. Government/politics/business editor Carl Weiser asked for a story to accompany the ramp photos. Research for that story led me to information that the next stage of the same highway project – starting this spring – would wipe out Elmwood Place's Towne Street interchange to and from I-75.

When we interviewed Elmwood Place Mayor Ron Spears, we found two stories – one about the coming loss (spoiler alert: now delayed) of easy I-75 access and the other about the possible loss of a just-closed school building.

We told the still-unfolding school saga last month. Click or tap here for today's story, about the highway interchange.

What else you need to know Tuesday, April 9

⛈️Weather: High of 67. More clouds than sun; not as warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.

🌒 The 2024 total solar eclipse is done. Where to donate or recycle your eclipse glasses in Ohio.

🍔 Frisch's closes Covington restaurant, but officials say 'no more' to shut down.

⚾ Reds LHP Nick Lodolo to make season debut Saturday against Chicago White Sox.

💸 'Cincinatti:' Bocelli portrait needed a bit of editing, but sold for over $30,000.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

Local couple Samantha Palmer and Gerald Lester are minutes away from tying the knot at Trenton’s Solar Eclipse Mass Wedding Ceremony officiated by Mayor Ryan Perry. Trenton Community Park is bustling with families and dotted with brides and grooms.

• Big Fat Eclipse Wedding: Ohio city hosts mass wedding ceremony during solar eclipse

Third graders at Mulberry Elementary in Milford view the eclipse in their school yard.

• 'It looked like a glowing croissant.' Milford elementary students watch Monday's eclipse

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) exits the game after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

• Tejay Antone to have surgery on elbow, continuing an unfortunate trend in MLB

A common wall lizard, also known colloquially as the Lazarus lizard, basks in the sun on the pavement on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at the Theodore M. Berry International Friendship Park in East End.

• Just Askin': They're an invasive species. How did Cincinnati get so many Lazarus lizards?

The Enquirer would like to show off some amazing Cincinnati students in the categories of art, character and academics. It's time to vote for them.

• Vote: Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot, April 8

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Can Elmwood Place survive the loss of its I-75 exit? | Daily Briefing