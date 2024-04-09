Can Elmwood Place survive the loss of its I-75 exit? Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Reporters are often asked where they find story ideas. Here's how we came to two stories in a month from Cincinnati's tiny Elmwood Place.
Earlier this year, Enquirer photographer Sam Greene took images of the new "flyover ramp" from southbound I-75 to westbound I-74. Government/politics/business editor Carl Weiser asked for a story to accompany the ramp photos. Research for that story led me to information that the next stage of the same highway project – starting this spring – would wipe out Elmwood Place's Towne Street interchange to and from I-75.
When we interviewed Elmwood Place Mayor Ron Spears, we found two stories – one about the coming loss (spoiler alert: now delayed) of easy I-75 access and the other about the possible loss of a just-closed school building.
We told the still-unfolding school saga last month. Click or tap here for today's story, about the highway interchange.
⛈️Weather: High of 67. More clouds than sun; not as warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.
🌒 The 2024 total solar eclipse is done. Where to donate or recycle your eclipse glasses in Ohio.
🍔 Frisch's closes Covington restaurant, but officials say 'no more' to shut down.
⚾ Reds LHP Nick Lodolo to make season debut Saturday against Chicago White Sox.
💸 'Cincinatti:' Bocelli portrait needed a bit of editing, but sold for over $30,000.
• Big Fat Eclipse Wedding: Ohio city hosts mass wedding ceremony during solar eclipse
• 'It looked like a glowing croissant.' Milford elementary students watch Monday's eclipse
• Tejay Antone to have surgery on elbow, continuing an unfortunate trend in MLB
• Just Askin': They're an invasive species. How did Cincinnati get so many Lazarus lizards?
• Vote: Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot, April 8
