Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth may have fight on its hands over new home

Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth has been Anthony Frakes’ home away from home for eight or nine years.

More recently, he’s helped the Over-the-Rhine gym nurture the next generation of boxers – bringing daughter Promise, 4, and son Ny’Eir, 6, to his daily workouts.

“He asks me ‘Can we go to the gym?’ everyday,” the 25-year-old amateur boxer said of his son.

Soon, maybe even this year, the Frakes family will find Golden Gloves at a new address.

The Cincinnati institution – created in 1989 by pizza chain founder Buddy LaRosa and operating from the Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center for the last decade – wants to move to a shuttered school in Elmwood Place, a village just north of Cincinnati.

But first it needs two OKs. The school board that owns the closed school building could provide one approval Monday.

The other – from a village council that wants to tear down the school to make way for developers – could be harder to come by.

Anthony Frakes, 25, trains at the Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth gym five days a week, usually with son Ny'Eir, 6. Competing as Pistol Pete, a 112-pound flyweight, Frakes has a 43-11 amateur record, with three trips to the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions and two USA Boxing Junior Olympics Tournaments. He wants to become a professional boxer and go to barber school.

‘Extremely excited’ for more space in new home

Anthony Frakes, who works for Amazon and drives himself and his kids to Golden Gloves for their daily visits, lives in the West End.

He's among about 60% of all gym visitors who travel to Over-the-Rhine from other neighborhoods.

With declining ties to OTR, Golden Gloves leaders decided to “see if we could come up with something better or more suitable” as the city firmed up plans to change up neighborhood recreational facilities, said its executive director, Christina LaRosa.

Plus, they were not keen to move, as the city proposed, from the first to second floor of the building, with less overall space.

When they learned that Elmwood Place Elementary would soon be empty, they began chasing that as the new home for the nonprofit.

Kaleb Turner, Gique Hargrove, Gregory Collins and Michael Higgins run laps with other youth boxers, as they train at the Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth gym at the Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center.

With more space, Golden Gloves could host its own events and double its number of participating boxers to 300, LaRosa said.

The school building also has office space for six nonprofit partner groups that Golden Gloves wants to bring with it. The groups – SuperSeeds and I Dream Academy among them – likewise serve mostly at-risk youth.

Golden Gloves, with just more than $300,000 in annual revenue as of 2022, has already kicked off a $1.5 million capital campaign to improve the Elmwood Place site.

“We are extremely excited,” LaRosa said. “We’re ready to go as soon as we can.”

Elmwood Place Elementary, with about 60,000 square feet of space, sits on 1.9 acres in the center of Elmwood Place, bordered by Highland Avenue and Oak, Vine and Maple streets.

School board action could come Monday

Elmwood Place Elementary opened in 1962, built on a 2-acre block in the center of the village. Its students vacated the building at the end of 2023, moving to the brand new, $33 million St. Bernard-Elmwood Place School campus in St. Bernard in January.

Last week, LaRosa signed a letter of intent to buy the Elmwood Place school building for an amount she said was confidential. Its current market value is about $4.9 million, according to the Hamilton County Auditor's office.

LaRosa said she expects the St. Bernard-Elmwood Place School Board, which owns the building, to consider the offer Monday during its regular monthly meeting. Board President Linda Radtke confirmed that but said she didn't know what action the board might take following its discussion.

School district Superintendent Mimi Webb said the board had not made a final decision about how to use the Elmwood Place property, except to retain part for bus parking. "As the owner of the property (the board) will be the decision-maker," Webb said via email.

If it wins school board support, Golden Gloves will advance to the next round, as it fights for a zoning change from the Elmwood Place Village Council.

Ronald Spears Jr. took over as mayor of Elmwood Place in December 2022, occupying the office once held by his grandfather.

Elmwood Place ‘needs development’

If the council were voting on a zoning request from Golden Gloves today, the answer would be “no,” according to Elmwood Place Mayor Ronald Spears Jr.

The village does not have anything against the organization and will review any forthcoming application, he said, “but we have to consider what is best for the whole community, not just the kids.”

The long-struggling village of 2,200 – which has lost about half its population and a good number of its businesses since the 1960s – would be best served by buying and tearing down the elementary school to make way for new construction, Spears said. It earlier won a $285,000 county grant to buy the property.

“We really need to focus on development,” he said.

Village officials also think clients of Golden Glove and the other nonprofits could create issues that require increased spending on police, fire and emergency services.

“I don’t think it’s the right fit,” said Village Council Member Virgil Holmes.

As a maintenance staffer at the school until it closed, Spears also says the building is a better candidate for demolition than nonprofits. “The building has so many issues,” he said.

Christina LaRosa came back to her hometown six years ago to become executive director of Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth and in-house lawyer for LaRosa's, the pizza chain her grandfather created.

Golden Gloves ‘gives kids more to do’

Christina LaRosa, 44, left a law career in Chicago six years ago to sign on as executive director of Golden Gloves and in-house counsel for the pizza restaurant company her grandfather created and her uncle Mike and father Mark now run. She is proud of the organization's mission to train young boy and girl boxers and its record in Golden Gloves, USA Boxing and Olympics competition.

She understands Spears’ concerns about development and policing. But she thinks Golden Gloves could help on both counts.

“We're going to make Elmwood Place a safer place because we’re going to give their kids more to do,” she said.

On the economic front, Golden Gloves and its partner groups might hire local residents and attract other investors to the neighborhood, she added.

“We really do make things better and safer,” she said.

If school and village officials in St. Bernard and Elmwood Place don’t agree, Golden Gloves will move on to Plan B. LaRosa has her eye on an empty building at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood, just north of LaRosa’s first restaurant and its corporate offices.

Monday's school board meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Board of Education offices in St. Bernard, 105 Washington Ave.

Fenias Niyombabazi, a youth boxer, trains with other boxers in the program, Monday, March 18, 2024, at Golden Gloves boxing gym in the Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth is aiming to move from its Over-the-Rhine home at 1715 Republic St. to the former Elmwood Place Elementary School at 400 Maple St.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Where is OTR's Golden Gloves for Youth moving?