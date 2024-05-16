Elgin News Digest: Elgin Fire Department’s annual memorial service set for Saturday; South Elgin public works holding open house, selling rain barrels and compost bins; Hanover Township kite festival to be held at Hoffman Estates forest preserve

Elgin Fire Department’s annual memorial service set for Saturday

The Elgin Fire Department will host its 32nd annual Elgin Area Firefighter Memorial Service Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at the Illinois Firefighter Memorial Plaza in George Van De Voorde Firefighter Memorial Park, 533 St. Charles St.

Representatives from the Elgin Fire Department and 20 others from surrounding communities will gather to honor and remember Illinois firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year and any active duty or retired department members who have died over the past year, according to a news release.

The event is open to the public. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved to Calvary Baptist Church, 551 Arlington Ave. It also will be streamed on the Elgin Fire Department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/elginfire.

For more information, call Maria Medrano at 847-931-6175.

Public works holding open house, selling rain barrels and compost bins

As a kick-off for Public Works Week, the South Elgin Public Works Department will host an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Public Services Building, 1000 Bowes Road.

The event will feature a touch-a-truck area, games, refreshments and the opportunity to talk with staff, according to a village news release.

The department also has teamed up with The Conservation Foundation to sell rain and compost barrels for residents who want them. Orders should be placed by Monday, May 27, and can be picked up at the Public Services Building on Saturday, June 1, to avoid delivery costs.

For more information about the rain barrels, go to upcycle-products.com/il-programs/selg/.

Hanover Township kite festival to be held at Hoffman Estates forest preserve

Hanover Township’s free kite festival will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, in the Barrington Road Pond Forest Preserve on Barrington Road, south of West Higgins Road, in Hoffman Estates.

The festival is an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration and honors the origin of kites, according to a township news release. It will feature kite assembly and flying, Chicago Kite showcasing large kites and the Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Animal Ambassador Program.

For more information, email info@hanovertownship.org or call 630-837-0301.

Free shredding event, food drive available Saturday in Carpenter Park

A free document shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, in the parking lot at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville.

Sponsored by the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce, village of Carpentersville and state Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake, the event will also include the collection of nonperishable items for the FISH Food Pantry, a village newsletter said.

For more information, email info@repnessil66.com or call 224-484-8620.