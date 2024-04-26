Electric scooters are dangerous. Speed limit needs to be even lower, helmets required.

Electric scooters have become a popular means of transportation in U.S. cities. Here riders are seen earlier this month crossing High Street in the Short North. [Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

Electric scooters causing preventable accidents

Earth Day was Monday. We were reminded of our shared responsibility to protect our environment.

Electric scooters, a symbol of green transportation, have seamlessly integrated into our urban landscapes, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional motor vehicles.

But, as e-scooters have quickly become more popular, there have been a worrying rise in injuries related to them. Recent research from the American College of Surgeons shows that from 2016 to 2020, hospital visits because of scooter accidents almost tripled. Many of these accidents were severe enough to need surgery.

Alarmingly, children 14 years and younger represent 36 percent of these injuries, doubling their share in the U.S. population.

Moreover, non-Hispanic Black consumers suffer disproportionately, accounting for 29 percent of injuries.

Data shows the urgent need for improved safety measures and targeted interventions to protect vulnerable groups. Reducing the maximum speed from 15 mph to 10 mph could significantly decrease the likelihood of pedestrians sustaining severe head injuries, and use of helmets also is advocated for a safe ride.

Danica Nelson, Blacklick

