Electric heat pumps can bring New Jersey homeowners energy and cost savings

Regarding "Will NJ's new goal mean homes need to replace boilers, furnaces with electric heat pumps?," NorthJersey.com, Feb. 12:

In new home construction, electric heat pumps cost so much less to furnish. There are no masons and no masonry chimney. There are no plumbers or piping systems. The projected square footage of the new home is increased by the absence of a chimney and heating systems.

Heat pumps work hard to warm and cool your home throughout the year. A smart way to reduce the amount of electricity they use is with solar panels or a small wind system.

Alas, these construction cost savings are probably not passed along to the new homebuyer. However, continuously rising electricity costs will certainly be paid by this same new homeowner.

Walt Stevens

Paramus

