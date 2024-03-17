Election 2024: Who's running for the Oregon Legislature to represent Lane County

Seven legislative districts - six state representatives one one state senator - that represent residents of Lane County are up for election in 2024.

Tuesday, March 12 was the last day for candidates to file for the May 21 primary election in Oregon.

A half dozen state representative districts that represent residents in Lane County are up election in 2024, but just one state Senate seat.

In partisan races, voters registered as Democrats or Republicans can vote for members of their party, with the party member earning the most votes advancing to the November general election.

Oregon House of Representatives

House District 7

Cory Burket, a project manager, is alone in the Republican primary for House District 7.

Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, is running for reelection. Ryan Rhoads has filed to run against Lively in the Democratic primary.

House District 8

Three Democrats have filed for the primary in House District 8 to replace Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene. Candidates include Eugene Water & Electric Board Commissioner John Barofsky, community organizer and attorney Doyle Canning, and teacher and Lance Community College Board of Education member Lisa Fragala.

House District 9

Rep. Boomer Wright, R-Coos Bay, is running for reelection. Erik S Schuttpelz, a Coast Guard veteran and farm equipment salesman, is running as a Democrat.

House District 10

Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, is running unopposed or reelection.

House District 12

Rep. Charlie Conrad, R-Dexter, is running for reelection and is being challenged in the Republican primary by Darin Harbick, a business owner who's served on the McKenzie School Board and Lane County Tourism Board.

House District 13

Republican Timothy Sutherland is again challenging Rep. Nancy Nathanson, D-Eugene.

Oregon Senate

Senate District 5

Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, is running for reelection in Senate District 5. He is the former mayor of Lincoln City and was elected to the Senate in 2020. Challenging Anderson is Democrat Jo Beaudreau, a Florence City Councilor.

