El Paso Sun Metro bus passenger killed in stabbing after intervening in argument

A Sun Metro bus passenger was fatally stabbed when he tried to intervene during an argument between two other passengers on a city bus, El Paso police officials said.

Homicide detectives continue asking for the public's help to identify the unknown assailant in the fatal bus stabbing on Thursday evening, May 2, in the South Side. The case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's "Crime of the Week."

Police officials have not officially disclosed the victim's name, but he was identified on an online fundraising page and an interview given by his family to Channel 14-KFOX.

Manuel Arturo Aguirre, 43, was riding the city bus home from doing some work in Northeast El Paso when a man and a woman began arguing on the bus, according to police and a GoFundMe page set up by his sister.

A Sun Metro bus passenger was stabbed and killed during an altercation on a bus on Thursday, May 2, near Downtown El Paso. A Sun Metro bus in seen in this file photo.

About 6 p.m., Aguirre attempted to intervene in the argument and he and the other man began fighting, police said. The unknown passenger was armed with a knife and stabbed Aguirre. The assailant exited the bus in front of the American Fabrics building at 1630 Texas Ave. near Cotton Street in South El Paso.

The unidentified man left the scene and there have been no arrests, Crime Stoppers said Sunday, May 5. A description of the assailant has not been disclosed.

Aguirre, of the Lower Valley, was transported to a hospital, where he died that night, police said.

Aguirre's family described him as a hero for standing up for another passenger on the bus. "This is who my brother was. He would always stand up for anyone being mistreated," his sister, Carmen Dahl, stated on the GoFundMe page.

An investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit continues. Anyone with any information may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915- 566-8477 (TIPS).

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Sun Metro passenger killed in stabbing on El Paso city bus