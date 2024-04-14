Person stabbed, hospitalized after intervening in El Paso County domestic assault

El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a person trying to intervene during a domestic violence assault Saturday in eastern El Paso County, officials said.

The Venezuelan citizen was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence, sheriff's officials said in a news release. The man's name had not been disclosed.

The stabbing occurred in the 13000 block of Bachimba Drive, located off Darrington Road near the eastern end of Pebble Hills Drive in a desert neighborhood north of Horizon City.

About 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, a deputy assigned to University Medical Center of El Paso was informed about a patient who had been the victim of a stabbing, officials said.

The victim's brother told deputies that the alleged assailant and his spouse were having a fight when the victim attempted to intervene and was stabbed, officials said. The victim's name, medical condition and other information was not disclosed. Deputies arrested the alleged assailant.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Venezuelan man arrested in El Paso County domestic assault stabbing