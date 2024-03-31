El Paso man charged with murder in East Side drunk driving crash

An El Paso man twice convicted of driving while intoxicated faces a murder charge in a suspected drunk driving crash that killed a driver stopped at an East Side traffic intersection last week, authorities said.

Enrique Joel Pena, 35, was arrested on a murder charge in a crash on Thursday, March 28, in the 1500 block of George Dieter Drive by Pellicano Drive, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Enrique Joel Pena

Pena was driving a 2020 Nissan Rouge about 12:25 a.m. south on George Dieter Drive when he rear-ended a 2000 Chevrolet Metro driven by Isidro Ruiz Jr., 42, officials said. Ruiz was stopped at the intersection when he was struck.

Ruiz, of Fabens, died at the scene. Pena suffered minor injuries.

An investigation by police revealed Pena was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the collision, officials said.

Pena, who is a Lower Valley resident, faces a murder charge because a person died in the commission of a felony since a DWI third offense can be considered a felony in Texas.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Thursday on a $650,000 bond. He has yet to post bail as of Sunday, jail logs show.

Jail records show Pena has at least two prior driving while intoxicated arrests. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2012 and 2014.

He was sentenced to 15 months of probation on the 2012 arrest and a year of probation on the 2014 arrest, court records show.

Ruiz was the 14th traffic-related death of the year, officials said. There were 16 traffic-related deaths at this same time last year.

