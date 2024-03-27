El Paso police investigate woman's shooting death at Tres Palmas Apartments

El Paso police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman killed in a shooting early Wednesday at an apartment complex in the far East Side.

The shooting occurred minutes before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Tres Palmas Apartments, 4470 Rich Beem Blvd. near Montana Avenue, Officer Adrian Cisneros, a police spokesman, said.

The woman was found outdoors at the apartment complex and was rushed to a hospital, where she died, Cisneros said. No one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.

The woman's name has not been disclosed.

The case is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

El Paso police ask that anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call police at 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

