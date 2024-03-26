Our egg-cellent list of Easter events

From egg hunts to photo ops with the Easter Bunny, we found a few places where you can have a hoppin’ good time this Easter weekend.

Use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

March 29-30

Easter Bunny Express at the North Carolina Transportation Museum — Take a train ride with the Easter Bunny! Other activities include Easter egg hunts, games, photos with the Easter Bunny, and inflatables. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $14 for children ages 3-12. Children younger than 3 years old are admitted free. Link

March 30

Bunny Run 5K and Festival in Concord — The festival will feature music, inflatables, arts and crafts, food trucks and other activities. 9-11 a.m. in downtown Concord. Admission to the festival is free. Registration for the 5K costs $15. Link

Easter Egg Hunt in Belmont — Egg hunts will be organized by age groups and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Stowe Park in Belmont. Admission is free. Link

Easter Egg Hunt at Birkdale Village — Birkdale will host its first Easter egg hunt, and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will be two hunts organized by age groups. Starts at 9 a.m. Admission is free. Link

Easter Egg Hunt at NoDa Brewing (North End) — Part of the Comunidad Spring Market featuring local small businesses. 12-5 p.m. Link

Easter Egg Hunt in Kings Mountain — There will be an egg hunt, petting zoo, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain. Admission is free. Link

The Community Cookout and Egg Hunt in Kannapolis — Outside the Line Ministries will host this family-friendly event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the North Carolina Research Campus at 150 North Research Campus Drive in Kannapolis. There will be an egg hunt, live music, games, and a free hot dog meal for everyone. Link

March 30-31

Spring Celebration Weekend — Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden will host two days of festivities that include an egg scavenger hunt and yard games. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets cost $16.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 2-12. Children younger than 2 are admitted free. Link

March 31

Plaza Midwood Easter Egg Hunt — Big kids can celebrate Easter and search for eggs hidden at three Plaza Midwood breweries -- Legion Brewing, Pilot Brewing and Southern Strain -- beginning at 12 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Link

Through April 14

Easter Eggs on Parade — If you prefer creating your own fun, check out this art installation that’s part of Charlotte Shout and features 13 giant decorated eggs, which are on display at The Green in Uptown at 425 South Tryon Street through April 146. Admission is free. Link

