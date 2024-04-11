Edison man stabbed to death; South Amboy woman charged with murder

A 41-year-old South Amboy woman has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old Edison man she previously dated.

Anneris Deleon was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Deleon was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

South Amboy police received a 911 call around 1:12 a.m. Thursday from a George Street resident and when officers arrived, they found Anthony Patterson with a stab wound and Deleon distraught with blood on her body, the prosecutor's office said.

Patterson died at the scene, and Deleon was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center to be evaluated, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation determined Deleon and Patterson knew each other and had previously been in a relationship, according to the prosecutor's office.

Deleon was arrested shortly after being evaluated at the hospital.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call South Amboy Detective John Cooney at 732-721-0111 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Jose Rosario at 732-745-3289.

