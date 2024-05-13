Eddy County approves moving jail from downtown to southside of Carlsbad for $135M

Eddy County Detention Center Warden Billy Massingill said the jail has done its best to adapt to certain 21st century standards as staff deal with aging infrastructure at a facility that was built for 20th century usage.

He welcomed the May 7 approval by the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners for the construction of a new Eddy County Detention Center (ECDC) to be built south of Carlsbad.

The new detention center is part of a nearly $350 million complex that would house a possible new courthouse and a county administration center.

County officials said the new ECDC would cost nearly $135 million and gross receipts tax (GRT) revenue would pay for it.

Commissioners shelved the courthouse plans after citizens spoke out against moving operations from the current courthouse to the proposed new complex during two April townhall meetings in Artesia and Carlsbad. Commissioners agreed for the new administration center.

Eddy County Detention Center Warden Billy Massingill explains functions at the jail on May 9, 2024.

Massingill said talks of a new jail were ongoing for nearly 10 years as the current jail was built more than 30 years ago and was designed to house around 70 inmates.

Massingill said expansions over a nearly 25 year period has increased the number of inmates the detention center can house.

“We average 210 (inmates),” he said as the population fluctuates on a day-to-day basis. May 9 he said the jail housed 170 inmates.

“The new detention center would allow the County to house more serious offenders as the current jail was built for lower-level offenders,” read a memorandum written by Eddy County Manager Roberta Gonzales to commissioners.

Gonzales said the new ECDC gives the county several options for housing inmates that might require special oversight.

What is a typical day for Massingill at ECDC?

He makes regularly scheduled checks on inmates and staffers as he walks through a series of doors that are unlocked with card key or by jail staff in what might be considered a large maze.

Various activities take place from cell block to cell block as laundry, meals, medical and mental health services are offered for inmates.

He said the jail has done its best to keep up with 21st century technology changes as inmates can see a judge through video conferencing in a series of what Massingill calls “courtrooms.”

He said ECDC personnel still transports inmates who need to see a judge in person.

Bags containing personal items of inmates at the Eddy County Detention Center in a storage room on May 9, 2024.

Another busy part of the jail is the booking area as people arrested are photographed and their alleged crimes are inputted into the ECDC computer system.

Around the corner from the booking desk is an overloaded storage area, including a room housing inmates’ personal items which modernized slightly when Massingill started as warden nine years ago.

“Everything was in bins. We made a bag tracking system,” he said.

Each bag contains an inmate’s picture and name along with personal wares removed during booking.

Massingill said ECDC is running out of storage, as the former juvenile detention center across the street, has become a storage facility.

Gonzales said the new jail would be larger than the current detention center which is 80,000 square feet.

People agree "jail must be moved"

A majority of Eddy County residents who spoke at the April townhall meetings liked the county’s plans to move ECDC from the downtown area.

“The jail and administration building need to be moved out of downtown,” said Jay Jenkins, president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank located near ECDC during an April 24 townhall in Carlsbad.

A sign inside the Eddy County Detention Center outlines requirements for inmates on May 9, 2024.

During the May 7 commission meeting, Jon Henry, representing District 2, said Eddy County has grown and the jail cannot expand at its current location.

District 1 Commissioner Ernie Carlson suggested the county get input from Massingill and other prison and jail experts as plans for the new ECDC are finalized.

“I think to move it is imperative from downtown Carlsbad,” he said. “I think to move it is the only way to go.”

