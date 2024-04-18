Eddy County Courthouse won't be torn down if new complex is built, officials say

A plan to move the Eddy County Courthouse to a new $350 million complex south of Carlsbad was placed on hold Tuesday by the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners as public input was needed, said Bo Bowen, commission chair.

He said he received hundreds of phone calls and emails asking that the plan to move the Eddy County Courthouse, Eddy County Administration offices and the Eddy County Detention into one location south of Carlsbad be paused until community input from Carlsbad and Artesia residents on what to do with the future of the iconic courthouse in downtown Carlsbad could be given.

County officials announced two townhall meetings: At 6 p.m. April 24 at the Eddy County Courthouse and at 6 p.m. April 29 at the Artesia City Council Chambers.

Mark Horton, a Carlsbad attorney, said lawyer’s offices like his at 209 North Guadalupe Street, were built around the first courthouse property erected in 1891.

The current Eddy County Courthouse is nearly 90 years old and has seen many alterations over the decades to accommodate different uses, including offices for law enforcement and courtrooms.

“The town was built up around the courthouse and when there’s a trial, that trial lets out for a brief period for lunch. People can go get something to eat and come back and be there (quickly),” he said.

More: Carlsbad Arts and Cultural District seek economic development plan for arts projects

Horton expressed concerns with the proposal to move the courthouse on Corrales Road near the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office. He said it would pose risk to those trying to navigate traffic in the area.

“Take a look at many alternatives,” he said to Commissioners.

The Eddy County Courthouse was placed on the New Mexico State Historical Record on May 9, 1986, according to Eddy County records.

Eddy County Manager Roberta Gonzales listens to a presentation from State Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) during an April 18, 2023 meeting of the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners.

In a memorandum to commissioners, Eddy County Manager Roberta Gonzales said the County needs new facilities as it has outgrown the facilities that are considered outdated for the 21st century.

In 2021, commissioners narrowly approved an estimated $2 million remodel of the courthouse for a new Fifth Judicial District judge.

There were calls at the time for a new combined judicial complex combining the courthouse and the detention center.

“Slowdown is necessary to look at all possibilities. (The) commission has no intention to sell it or tear it down,” said District 2 County Commissioner Jon Henry during Tuesday’s meeting.

In a Sunday Facebook post, Henry quieted down social media comments that the courthouse would be torn down if a new complex is built.

“The Board of County Commissioners have NEVER, not once discussed the demolition of this property. This rumor is nothing but silliness,” he wrote.

“The courthouse has always been a centerpiece for the community,” said District 1 Commissioner Ernie Carlson at Tuesday’s meeting.

District 5 Commissioner Sarah Cordova said public input was valued, saying that "due diligence" was needed before proceeding.

“Transparency is the most important thing we can do,” Cordova said.

More: Eddy County: Facility maintenance a priority

A breakdown of the proposed new courthouse

The layout of the proposed facility varies; each proposal places a new administration building, detention center and courthouse in different areas of the complex.

The courthouse would be two stories. The first floor would house courtrooms and office space for Eddy County Magistrate Courts Division One and Division Two currently housed at 1949 South Canal Street. The second floor would contain courtrooms for the Fifth Judicial District and possible space for City of Carlsbad Municipal Court.

More: Finger replaces Riordan on bench at Fifth Judicial District Court

Ward 3 Carlsbad City Councilor Mary Garwood said no formal talks have taken place between the City of Carlsbad and Eddy County.

“I guess if it passes at the County then they’ll ask the City if we want to move there, too,” she said.

Gonzales said a new court facility would increase security for County employees and court staff. Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said a secure parking facility would benefit judges based in the county.

“It is crucial where they can come out and get into their vehicles,” he said.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Eddy County holds off on plans to build new courthouse