Eddy County approves $1M for work at West Loop Road and 62/182

Construction work at a busy Carlsbad intersection was moved up a year due to increased traffic flow, said Eddy County Public Works Director Jason Burns.

Eddy County’s Board of County Commissioners April 16 approved a budget transfer of $1 million from the County’s general fund to the road construction fund to start construction at the intersection of Corrales Road and U.S. Highway 62/180 south of Carlsbad.

Burns wrote in a memo to Commissioners that the project would start during the 2025 fiscal year, which begins on July 1.

“The recommendation today (April 16) is to proceed immediately with this project due to increased traffic volume being experienced at the intersection has increased the priority and necessity for an improved intersection,” read the memo.

Corrales Road is part of the West Loop Road opened in 2023 and connects U.S. Highway 285 and U.S. 62/180, Burns said.

"I'm hopeful that will make the intersection safer and more easily navigated," said Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage of the impending construction.

The Eddy County Sheriff's office is located at 1502 Corrales Road.

"The Loop Road is a blessing but that intersection leaves a lot to be desired," Cage said.

Burns expects work to start within the next four weeks.

Traffic light installation possible

Commissioners agreed to apply to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) for placement of a traffic signal at the intersection.

Commissioners passed a resolution stating Eddy County agrees to provide matching funds and would provide ongoing maintenance after construction. Monies for the traffic signal would come from NMDOT’s Transportation Funding Project (TPF).

Cage said the traffic light would the intersection efficient and far less dangerous.

