The wait is over as Eddy County opens Southeast Loop Road

A crucial second road project in Eddy County connecting two major highways opened March 22 after nearly four years of work, said Eddy County Public Works Director Jason Burns.

The Southeast Loop Road starts where the George Shoup Relief Route ends at the intersection of U.S. 62/180 and proceeds south on U.S. Refinery Road to U.S. 285.

“It is completed and done start to finish,” Burns said during a March 19 meeting of the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners.

Burns said in a news release, that the Southeast Loop Road was part of an ongoing effort to reduce congestive traffic through southern Eddy County due increased fossil fuel development south of Carlsbad.

The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), a collaborative between oil and gas companies and local communities operating in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, noted opportunities for energy production and economic development requires reliable infrastructure, read the organization’s website.

“New pressure and increased traffic from population growth has resulted in damaged and dangerous roadways,” the website stated.

PSP President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tracee Bentley said the Southeast Loop Road provides Eddy County residents and industry with a safe, reliable option when traveling through Eddy County.

“We applaud the collaborative efforts between Eddy County Public Works and the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) that have made this project possible,” she said.

A semitrailer travels east of Carlsbad on U.S. 62/180 on March 23, 2024 near the recently completed Southeast Loop Road.

PSP estimated 50,000 new jobs would be created from oil and gas development and 40% of domestic oil production in the United States would come from the Permian Basin.

The Southeast Loop Road culminates with the West Bypass Road that opened last July. It was Eddy County’s first bypass road connecting U.S. 62/180 and U.S. 285.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage welcomed the Southeast Loop Road, he said both bypasses should make Carlsbad safer and traffic patterns more efficient.

Dr. Gerry Washburn, Carlsbad Municipal Schools (CMS) superintendent, said the Southeast Loop Road should not have a significant impact on busing for students.

“We hope the road will decrease traffic, which always helps with bus times. It also gives us some options on bus routes,” he said.

“The decrease in traffic will also make for safer bus routes and rides,” Washburn added.

Southeast Loop Road part of larger project

Burns said the estimated cost of the Southeast Loop Road was around $32 million in 2023. With the completion of the project, he said it came in nearly $1.2 million under budget.

Traffic passes through on U.S. 62/180 on March 23, 2024 as the Southeast Loop Road was open the day before as another alternative to hit U.S. 285.

“This project is part of an ongoing effort to reduce congestive traffic throughout southern Eddy County,” Burns said in the news release.

He said the Southeast Loop Road was another project for the New Mexico 31 and 128 corridor being looked at by NMDOT.

An NMDOT website stated the New Mexico 31/128 project was still in the design-build phase as no start date has been determined along with total cost.

“The New Mexico 31 portion of the project extends 22 miles from its junction with U.S. 285 to U.S. 62,” read the website.

New Mexico 128 extends 60 miles from New Mexico through Jal in Lea County to the Texas State Line, according to NMDOT.

NMDOT cited Eddy County would work on a separate project to improve the intersection of U.S. 285 and New Mexico 31 including installation of a traffic signal.

Burns said work at the intersection could start by June and Eddy County plans to realign Carrasco Road as part of the work along U.S. 285 and New Mexico 31.

