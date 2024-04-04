ECSO deputy fatally shoots dog after owner unleashed it to attack Escambia firefighter

An Escambia County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a dog Wednesday after it attacked and bit an Escambia County firefighter who was responding to a disabled RV on the roadway.

The ECSO says deputies made contact with Robert Long, the driver of the RV and owner of two dogs, off Hanks Road and U.S. Highway 98. Long told deputies his 80-year-old mother couldn't get out of the RV.

Long also told deputies he had two aggressive dogs that would attack if they felt threatened, so deputies told him to remove the dogs and keep them on leashes.

"Long took the dogs out and to the side of the RV, at which time he removed their leashes," and ECSO release says. "As a member of Escambia County Fire Rescue approached the RV, one of the dogs ran to him and attacked him from behind, knocking him to the ground, and began biting him."

ECSO appears in 'COPS' TV show again: New 'COPS: Spring Break' season spotlights ECSO deputies cracking down on spring breakers

One of the deputies then shot the dog, which later died from the gunshot wound. Escambia County Animal Control was then called to remove the other dog.

"Long was given multiple commands to place the second dog on a leash and out of the way so law enforcement could speak with him," the release says. "Long refused to let go of the dog, and held the dog in between himself and law enforcement, gripping the dog tightly, causing it to whine in pain."

Deputies tased and arrested Long for resisting an officer without violence, hindering the duties of a law enforcement officer and reckless disregard by a dog owner.

Long remains in Escambia County Jail on $3,150 bond.

Escambia County officials told the News Journal the firefighter was transported to an area hospital for inspection and is currently recovering.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man's dog shot by Escambia deputy after attacks firefighter