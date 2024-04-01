The eclipse is one week away! What to know on solar glasses, time, Indiana path of totality

How much do you really know about a solar eclipse?

The 2024 total solar eclipse is only one week away, and there are plenty of tips and suggestions abound for the event.

If you're just now getting into the solar eclipse craze, there are plenty of maps, timelines and other information to help you maximize the 2024 event.

Solar eclipse 2024: Will I have cell service during 2024 solar eclipse? What to know about effects in Indiana

Here's what you need to know about Monday's solar eclipse:

When is the 2024 solar eclipse near me?

The total solar eclipse will take place Monday, April 8, 2024.

What is a solar eclipse?

According to USA Today, any celestial object like a moon or a planet that passes between two other bodies can create an eclipse by obscuring the view of objects like the sun.

A total eclipse occurs when the moon appears as the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. The resulting "totality," when observers can see the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, confuses animals – nocturnal creatures stir and bird and insects fall silent.

The day before the eclipse, the moon will come closest to Earth this month. On eclipse day, that means the moon is only 223,000 miles away. That proximity will make the moon appear larger in the sky, resulting in an exceptionally extended duration of sun-blocked darkness. The Earth and moon will be 93 million miles from the sun on the day of eclipse.

Su guía del eclipse solar de 2024: Cómo mirar el eclipse sin peligro y más

Where will the April 8, 2024 solar elipse be visible near me?

According to USA Today, an estimated 44 million people − including 32 million in the United States − are expected to witness the 115-mile-wide line of totality that will run from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland.

How long will 2024 solar eclipse last near me?

The solar eclipse will last 3 minutes, 49.4 seconds in Indianapolis, according to eclipse2024.org. Visit the website for a list of times and durations by city.

Eclipse 2024 solar glasses near me

Solar eclipse glasses can be found at stores all around the path of totality and some businesses are even offering free solar glasses for the event. Visit indystar.com for a list of places to secure a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Free eclipse 2024 solar glasses near me

Warby Parker is offering free solar eclipse glasses to the public starting Monday, April 1. Here's what you need to know.

Sonic has free glasses, too.

Solar eclipse in Indianapolis: Watch TV reporter take a dive during risky live shot for eclipse story

Solar eclipse 2024 path of totality

Indianapolis is among several major cities in the direct line of darkness, including Dallas, Cleveland and Buffalo, N.Y.

What time of day is solar eclipse 2024 near me?

2024 total solar eclipse map

Indiana solar eclipse 2024 watch party: Here are 20+ events where you can watch the solar eclipse in Central Indiana

Where is the best place near me to watch the 2024 solar eclipse?

A total of 13 states will be in the solar eclipse path on April 8.

The weather wildcard could throw a wrench into solar eclipse viewing plans, which is why many people will flock to Texas where cloud cover is not so prominent, according to USA Today.

Here are all 13 states:

Where is the best place to watch solar eclipse 2024 in Indiana?

Indianapolis is one of the best locations in Indiana to watch th solar eclipse. There are multiple locations across central Indiana offering viewing parties.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has 54 sites in line with the solar eclipse path offering camping and other activities.

What time does solar eclipse 2024 viewing start in Indiana

Total solar eclipse 2024: No, you can't just point your camera at the sun. Learn how to photograph the solar eclipse

What time will the partial solar eclipse 2024 start in Indianapolis?

The solar eclipse's partial phase will begin at approximately 1:50 p.m. ET, April 8 in Indianapolis, according to eclipse2024.org.

What do astronomers call 'V'? Where to find 2024 partial solar eclipse 'first bite'

'V' is consider to be the spot on a sun dail where you would look to find the moon taking it's "first bite" out of the sun if you were trying track it, according to eclipse2024.org. You will need to put your solar glasses on to view the sun at this time. Look around 4:30 in sundial terms to catch the "first bite" and be the first to yell, "First contact!"

What time does the total solar eclipse start in Indianapolis?

The total solar eclipse even you've all been waiting for arrives at 3:06 p.m. ET. in Indianapolis, according to eclipse2024.org. Be sure you are wearing your solar eclipse glasses. The total solar eclipse is expected to last 3 minutes, 49 seconds.

What is the altitude of the sun during the total solar elcipse in Indianapolis?

The altitude of the sun will be 53 degrees during the total solar eclipse, according to eclipse2024.org.

What is the azimuth of the sun during the total solar eclipse in Indianapolis?

The azimuth of the sun will be an angle of 215 degrees, according to eclipse2024.org.

Watch total solar eclipse 2024: Indiana viewing parties

Indianapolis food for solar eclipse 2024

There are multiple ways to tie food into the solar eclipse around Indianapolis. Visit indystar.com for a list of locations offering eclipse-themed food around the city.

What is eclipse sickess?

Scientists and health professionals have long debated the concept of "eclipse anxiety" or "eclipse sickness." Here's what you need to know.

Eclipse sickness?: How to manage stress, anxiety on April 8 solar eclipse

Solar eclipse 2024 weather forecast in Indiana

Reporter Karl Schneider examines the history of precipitation on April 8 and here's a look at what to expect in 2024.

When was the last solar eclipse?

Aug. 21, 2017, according to NASA.

When is the next solar eclipse?

According to NASA, the next solar eclipse that will be visible for people in the U.S. won't happen again until Aug. 23, 2044.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Solar eclipse 2024: When is it? What is the path? Where are glasses?