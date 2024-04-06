Has eclipse day snuck up on you? Here's what Evansville needs to know for April 8

If the total solar eclipse has managed to sneak up on you, the Courier & Press has you covered.

Locally, officials are expecting a massive influx of visitors due to the three minutes of darkness that will overtake the city from 2:02 to 2:05 p.m. CDT on Monday.

This means more traffic and more people, but there will also be smaller things to be aware of. Residents might find their cell service is spotty, and they need to make sure their eclipse glasses are handy that afternoon.

Here's a procrastinators guide to the total solar eclipse.

Where can I get eclipse glasses in Evansville?

Local businesses such as Nick Nackery, and organizations like the Evansville Vanderburgh County Library and the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Sciences all have glasses available.

It is not recommended to purchase glasses from online retailers like Amazon or Temu.

What will the weather be in Evansville for the solar eclipse on April 8?

The National Weather Service expects some clouds on Monday morning, but it will likely clear out by early afternoon.

"We are becoming more confident that skies will be mostly sunny by the time eclipse totality begins, with an increase in clouds associated with the next system holding off until Monday evening," weather service forecasters said in a briefing.

Wind gusts are expected to be 20-25 mph Monday. Temperatures will climb to the low 70s.

Where can I see the eclipse in Evansville?

The eclipse can be viewed simply by stepping outside, but there are also multiple locations in Evansville planning big gatherings for the event.

Total Solar Eclipse at Angel Mounds

April 8, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Angel Mounds, 8215 Pollack Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for youth ages 3 to 17, and $4 for seniors.

Angel Mounds invites local watchers to their site specifically designed to align with the sun and moon. They are offering glasses and spectacular views, and talk about how and why the people of the Middle Mississippian culture engineered the mounds centuries ago and what that has to do with the eclipse.

A Multicultural Festival for the Total Eclipse

April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wesselman Woods, 551 Boeke Road. Free.

Wesselman Woods is hosting an eclipse party on the former Par-3 golf course with no obstructed views and loads of space. Grab your blanket and picnic chairs and enjoy activities, musical performances, and food trucks. There will be live music and performances, tai chi, activities, and food trucks.

Downtown Evansville Eclipse Viewing

April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown Evansville. Free.

Riverside Drive will be closed for a viewing party for the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

What is the path of the eclipse?

What will traffic be like?

If the anticipated 80,000 visitors make their way to Evansville, traffic will be a once-in-a-lifetime event of its own.

As the Courier & Press reported last week, local and state law enforcement will be deployed for the event, wreckers will be positioned on both sides of the U.S. 41 Twin Bridge, traffic lights will be manipulated with signal-timing, road construction will be paused or accelerated, and strategic messaging is being given to out-of-town visitors.

"We’re encouraging people to take their time, spend an extra day (in the area), leave on Tuesday (April 9) instead of leaving Monday because, as soon as the solar eclipse is over, everyone decides to leave — and that’s going to be where our main issue’s going to be," said Lt. Erik Nilssen, one of three Vanderburgh County sheriff's officers who help lead planning meetings.

Will my cellphone work in Evansville during the eclipse?

Since large gatherings are expected, Evansville police have posted via social media that residents should not expect to be able to rely on their cellphone coverage.

Police have issued a recommendation that people have a designated meeting place if they are attending an eclipse viewing event.

Are schools open on eclipse day in Evansville?

All Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. locations are closed Monday.

North Posey schools will have a professional development day for teachers, with students on an e-learning day, according to the corporation website. The Metropolitan School District of Mount Vernon will be closed, as will Henderson County and Warrick County schools.

Other closures on eclipse day

Evansville's Civic Center will be closed to the public on Monday.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be closing all of its locations, as well.

Can I watch the solar eclipse online?

