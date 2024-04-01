National Weather Service takes a first crack at April 8 eclipse forecast

A week out from a solar eclipse that has Evansville in its "path of totality," the National Weather Service has started issuing long-range forecasts for the day − with a caveat.

Noting that "the forecast WILL change," the agency's Weather Prediction Center issued a map Monday built using a blend of models.

What is the weather forecast for the eclipse on April 8 in Evansville?

Right now, they think Evansville can plan on about 30% cloud coverage at 1 p.m. Central on Monday, April 8.

City and tourism officials are banking on a favorable forecast. Explore Evansville has said they expect as many as 80,000 visitors that day, causing local law enforcement to brace for swarms of cars on area roadways – and the fear that some may park wherever they are when the eclipse peaks between 2:02 and 2:05 p.m. CDT.

Historically, the average high temperature on April 8 in Evansville is 63 degrees.

Which region has the best chance for viewing the eclipse in the 'path of totality?'

The National Weather Service is eyeing the northeast for the best conditions.

"Clear skies in the path of totality are most likely in northern New England and upstate New York," forecasters wrote. "However, there is still some uncertainty and clouds cannot be ruled out yet."

The National Weather Service's long-term shot at cloud cover forecasts for the time of the eclipse on April 8.

Are any areas expecting storms during the eclipse?

"At this time, specifics about hazardous weather are uncertain," forecasters wrote in the Monday briefing. "However, rain and thunderstorms do appear possible in and near the path fo totality in Texas, southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas."

