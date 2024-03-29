Solar eclipse 2024: Here's a list of related things to do in the Evansville area

Less than two weeks away, Evansville and surrounding cities are hosting events leading up to the total solar eclipse.

Taking place on April 8, multiple cities are in the path of totality. Totality begins in Evansville around 2:02 p.m. and will last until 2:05 p.m. that day.

Here's a list of eclipse-related events throughout the Tri-State.

Evansville total eclipse events

UEclipse at the University of Evansville

April 7-8, events on Sunday at 2 p.m., and events on Monday start at 11 a.m., Eykamp Hall at 1800 Lincoln Ave. Free.

UE festivities start on Sunday with Astrophysicist and UE alumna Maria Weber giving a keynote called "From Eclipses to Magnetism: The Secret Life of the Sun" where she highlights what to expect ahead of the phenomenon.

Monday's festivities will feature live performances by the UE Pep Band and UE Theatre department, line dancing, and moonwalking sessions, a game zone, corn hole boards, access to sand volleyball and basketball courts, special narrations, and food offerings at the soccer stadium concessions.

Solarpalooza at the University of Southern Indiana

April 7-8, events on Sunday at 7 p.m., and events on Monday start at 10 a.m., 8600 University Blvd. Free.

USI's festivities start on Sunday at the Screaming Eagles arena with Astronaut Joan Higginbotham as she gives her presentation, "Breaking Barriers: An Astronaut’s Inspiring & Winding Road to Space" which focuses on her STS-116 space shuttle mission to the International Space Station, key insights to her successful voyage into space and lessons learned in her inspiring journey.

Events for the next day include hands-on activities, local experts from Mesker Park Zoo, food trucks, and dining, live music, and a live talk with NASA Nutritionist, Dr. Sara R. Zwart who talks about the nutritional aspects of a space flight.

Eastland Mall's Solar Fair 2024

April 6, Noon to 4 p.m., Eastland Mall, 800 North Green River Rd, Free

Eastland Mall has partnered with Explore Evansville for a party for shoppers visiting the area before the big events that happening throughout the community.

Total Solar Eclipse at Angel Mounds

April 8, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Angel Mounds, 8215 Pollack Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for youth ages 3 to 17, and $4 for seniors.

Angel Mounds invites local watchers to their site specifically designed to align with the sun and moon. They are offering glasses and spectacular views, and talk about how and why the people of the Middle Mississippian culture engineered the mounds centuries ago and what that has to do with the eclipse.

A Multicultural Festival for the Total Eclipse

April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wesselman Woods, 551 Boeke Road. Free.

Wesselman Woods is hosting an eclipse party on the former Par-3 golf course with no obstructed views and loads of space. Grab your blanket and picnic chairs and enjoy activities, musical performances, and food trucks. There will be live music and performances, tai chi, activities, and food trucks.

Pre-Eclipse Extravaganza!

April 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science, 411 SE Riverside Drive. Free.

Kick off the eclipse weekend with an event for the whole family with activities, live entertainment, and special guests. They will be hosting a viewing party on April 8 with similar activities.

Downtown Evansville Eclipse Viewing

April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown Evansville. Free.

Riverside Drive will be closed for a viewing party for the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

Eclipse from the Ship (aboard LST 325)

April 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., LST 325, 840 LST Drive. Tickets are $50 for non-members and $35 for members.

This viewing experience allows you to watch from the water with a VIP event that includes lunch from Pangea Pizzeria from noon to 2 p.m., a pair of viewing glasses, non-alcoholic drinks, and a guided tour of the ship. The courtyard view is free and open to the public.

Evansville Wartime Museum Eclipse Viewing Party

April 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evansville Wartime Museum, 7503 Petersburg Road. Admission is $20 per car.

The Evansville Museum will be open and offering views for the event.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library: 'Discovering the Eclipse' series

All March and through early April, all events are free and open to the public.

SolarFest

April 4, 4:30 pm, Washington Square – EVPL McCollough, 1108 Washington Ave, Free

SolarFest offers eclipsed-themed storytime, crafts, science activities, and more at several EVPL locations leading up to the eclipse. They will provide a solar telescope for safe sun viewing and offer information on citizen science and making scientific observations on the day of the eclipse.

EVPL @ Family Free Day

March 30, 9 a.m., Wesselman Woods, 551 Boeke Rd, Free

Join EVPL at Wesselman Woods where they'll be giving information about the upcoming eclipse.

Eclipse Solar-bration

April 5-7, Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Old National Events Plaza, 715 Locust St, Free

This three-day celebration leading up to the eclipse has a little bit of everything with daily Starbucks service starting at 8 a.m., Lunch and Dinner service, and bar service. Friday will include Bingo and Singo, Saturday will feature live music and cosmic karaoke and Sunday will include live music and trivia.

Eclipse Weekend at First Baptist Church

April 7-8, Starting at 10 a.m. on both days, Downtown First Baptist Church, 320 Cherry St, Free

The weekend will include fellowship, worship service, complementary Breakfast and Luncheon for Sunday activities. The day of the eclipse will include free bounce houses and games, hotdogs, hamburgers, and other food.

Newburgh, Indiana eclipse events

Total Eclipse of the Park

April 8, 11 a.m., Friedman Park, 2700 Park Blvd. Free.

The Warrick Parks Foundation is hosting its party at the Friedman Park Amphitheater with "rentable" viewing space, food trucks, beer trucks, and live entertainment.

New Harmony, Indiana eclipse events

Under the Beams Eclipse Concert

April 7, 8 p.m., Murphy Auditorium, 419 Tavern St, New Harmony, Tickets range from $15 to $35

Under the Beams is presenting a special eclipse event featuring The StumpGrinders with Molly Felder, Mickey Grimm, Fats Kaplan, Kristi Rose, and other Nashville musicians.

Total Solar Eclipse Party

April 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 410 Main St., New Harmony. Free.

Historic New Harmony offers fun for the whole family including multiple viewing locations, glasses, and activities such as making a horizontal sundial and a pocket solar system.

Gibson County, Indiana eclipse events

Gibson County Eclipse Celebration

April 5-8, Gibson County Fairgrounds, 712 N Embree St. Friday events are Free but events throughout the weekend are $5.

This includes four days of celebration with a student art and science fair, live local bands, carnival rides, food trucks, fireworks, eclipse presentations, a beer garden, and a concert featuring "Resurrection – A Journey Tribute" and the Eagles tribute band Hotel California.

Dubois County, Indiana eclipse events

A Day in the Dark at the Dome

April 5-9, Monastery Immaculate Conception, 802 E. 10th St., Ferdinand, Indiana. Admission is $10.

This four-day weekend is full of special activities and community events that lead up to a silent observation of the total eclipse. Each attendee will get a wristband, water bottle, and glasses. Meals will be available from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Santa Claus, Indiana eclipse events

Holiday World Solar Eclipse viewing event

April 8, Holiday World & Splashin Safari, 452 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus, Indiana, Free

Taking place in the park's Legend Parking Lot, this family-friendly eclipse party will feature free solar eclipse glasses on a first come, first served basis, food trucks, and family-friendly music.

Lincoln City, Indiana eclipse events

Lincoln State Park

April 6-8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyday and special event Friday at 7 p.m., Lincoln State Park, 15476 County Road 300 E, Lincoln City, Free

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial is partnering with the National Science Foundation to give three days of hands-on activities and space science demonstrations at the park's visitor center. Events include Spacecrafts, a talk on What we've learned from the sun, a star party, and Junior Ranger programs.

Henderson, Kentucky eclipse events

Views from the Vineyard

April 8, 10 a.m., Boucherie Winery, 8529 Keyway Drive. Spottsville, Kentucky.

Their solar eclipse viewing party offers lots of parking, viewing space, and wine/ wine slushies to go around while enjoying this event.

Track the Eclipse

April 8, noon to 3 p.m., Ellis Park, 3300 U.S. 41 North in Henderson. Free.

Historic Ellis Park is offering a family-friendly celestial experience with food and drinks, exciting prizes, and free glasses for the first 100 to attend.

Harrisburg, IL eclipse events

Shawnee National Forest

April 8, 50 Highway 145 S, Harrisburg, IL Camping opens March 15 and ranges from free to $15

The Shawnee National Forest will be open for camping leading up to the eclipse. The forest is on the path of experiencing the full 4 minutes and 7 seconds of the Eclipse. Camping and walking trails will be open for participants.

