Eastman reviewing new EPA rule on toxic air emissions

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A new rule by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce toxic and cancer-causing emissions will apply to about 200 chemical plants across the country, including Eastman Chemical Company’s Kingsport plant.

The new rule targets emissions of six chemicals: ethylene oxide, chloroprene, benzene, 1,3-butadiene, ethylene dichloride, and vinyl chloride.

Eastman will receive up to $375M for second molecular recycling project

According to the EPA, the rule will result in an 80% reduction in ethylene oxide and chloroprene emissions from covered processes and equipment and will reduce the number of people with elevated cancer risk by 96% in communities near chemical plants affected by the rule.

Some facilities will be required to conduct fenceline monitoring for emissions of the six chemicals.

The EPA’s list of facilities affected by the new rule includes Eastman’s plants in Kingsport and Longview, Texas plus its Taminco subsidiary in Pace, Florida.

The company told News Channel 11 on Friday that it is still reviewing the details of the new regulations.

“Our compliance assurance programs and current emission monitoring processes demonstrate our compliance with state and federal regulations – here in Kingsport and at our other sites as well,” spokesperson Amanda Allman said. “Consistent with our responsibility and corporate commitment, we continuously evaluate ways to improve our air emissions controls and further reduce emissions at our sites. Eastman is committed to adhering to the new HON rule requirements.”

“Protecting air quality is an essential aspect of Eastman’s environmental commitments, and we take our responsibility in how we operate and maintain our facilities very seriously. Our commitment to the communities in which we live and operate is personal to us, and we appreciate the focus and efforts our team members devote to operating safely and responsibly every day.”

The EPA says monitoring data from fenceline monitoring will be published on its WebFIRE webpage.

