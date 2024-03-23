East Chicago Health Dept. reports 'possible mass exposure' of measles
A confirmed measles case in Lake County, Illinois is related to the outbreak in Chicago, the health department said.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
Apple’s antitrust scrutiny has reached a fever pitch. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it filed a lawsuit accusing the company of behaving like a monopoly in locking in iPhone customers and limiting competitors building hardware and software. The lawsuit, which comes on the heels of significant antitrust cases against Apple outside the U.S., is a wide-ranging and complicated affair, but we’re covering the ins and outs of the DOJ’s case, the industry’s response and all the ongoing implications for companies and customers.
Elmo is back with another mental health message. Is it legit?
Today we learned that state departments of motor vehicles nationwide are linked up, and we know because this morning there was a problem that took the whole thing down.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.
From volunteering to moving your body, these expert tips can increase happiness.
The Department of Justice has filed a new antitrust suit against Apple, setting up yet another confrontation between the US government and an icon of Silicon Valley.
The Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) released a statement on Thursday cheering on the Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The group includes a number of key app makers, including Epic Games, Spotify, Deezer, Match Group, Proton and others. "With today's announcement, the Department of Justice is taking a strong stand against Apple’s stranglehold over the mobile app ecosystem, which stifles competition and hurts American consumers and developers alike,” said Rick VanMeter, executive director of the CAF.
The United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple earlier today. When an iPhone user sends a message to another iPhone user, by default that message is sent using Apple’s iMessage protocol. “This effect is particularly powerful for certain demographics, like teenagers — where the iPhone’s share is 85 percent, according to one survey,” the DOJ wrote in its lawsuit.