Earthquake Near Trump Golf Course Inspires Hilarious Mock Conspiracy Theories

Friday’s earthquake near New York City is shaking up social media in lots of ways ― including inspiring mock conspiracy theories.

Turns out the epicenter for the 4.8 magnitude earthquake was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and only 6.5 miles from Donald Trump’sBedminster National Golf Club.

And after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted a tweet suggesting the quake was a message from above to repent, many people on X (formerly Twitter) decided to ponder the “real” reasons for the quake.

And “real” as in “really snarky.”

Oh, and yes, the fact that Ivana Trump, the former president’s ex-wife, is buried at Bedminster did come up. Thanks for asking.

Trump Bedminster was the epicenter of the Earthquake?



Who else thinks Ivana wants the missing classified documents to be found?



🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 5, 2024

Is there a reason why the #earthquake hit Bedminster today ?

After all, Ivana Trump's neglected grave is located there...

. . . on Donald's golf course.



💠 🤔 💠 pic.twitter.com/AdRh8X8QAr — Marko Silberhand 🟧 (@MarkoSilberhand) April 5, 2024

Earthquake near Bedminster, NJ. Ground shakes. It opens. Zombie Ivana Trump crawls out of her grave pushing the classified documents that filled her coffin aside. She's angry. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 5, 2024

4.8 Earthquake near Bedminster, New Jersey. Must be the earth caving in from the weight of the stolen documents Trump buried with her. pic.twitter.com/WmC7Zgck7d — Craig Morrison (@CraigDMorrison) April 5, 2024

NYC: that wasn't an earthquake it was just Trump landing in Bedminster for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/qwPV2Vp5Xh — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 5, 2024

Ok, so we had an earthquake in NJ. Shook the house bit. Maybe Trump was in Bedminster selling bibles again and God was like enough already. — Jim Drumheller🐾☮️ (@JimDrumheller) April 5, 2024

NY Earthquake 2024...



Epicenter: Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster

(Why am I not surprised)



Either:

1) Don must have done some epic crap in his diaper!

2) The gates of hell just opened!

🤣🤣🤣👇 https://t.co/j7ET6ulxpt — Michael “Super Mario” 🟦🟧 💯%Woke, deal with it! (@MichaelSamario) April 5, 2024

The epicenter of the #earthquake wasn’t far from Bedminster. Are we sure it wasn’t Trump throwing a tantrum about how much losing he’s been doing lately? pic.twitter.com/38b4QlJlc4 — Kelly (@libragrl1685) April 5, 2024

