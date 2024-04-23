'Earth Day': Rather than protecting planet, Sarasota focuses on destroying it

If approved, a towering skyscraper would be built on this empty lot on Palm Avenue, next to the Bay Plaza condos. The proposed Obsidian would be the tallest residential building in Sarasota.

Development stories ‘honor’ Earth Day

“Honoring Earth Day”: The two articles featured on the front page of Monday’s Herald-Tribune appropriately summed up how Sarasota honors Earth Day, as the banner across the top of the page declared.Towering skyscrapers may slip through a loophole created by overreaching politicians in Tallahassee who think they know better than local communities (“Post-Ian law reopens building loophole”).

Developer Pat Neal leads the charge to bulldoze a large swath of rural land to build yet another “master-planned community” that was unanimously recommended by the Sarasota County Planning Commission (“Mixed-use 3H Ranch planning advances”). Next it goes before the Sarasota County Commission.

Not a word in the paper about those who came together over the weekend to celebrate Earth Day and who work hard to protect us from failed leadership and to celebrate our fragile planet.“Sad” proclaims the grumpy old man writing this letter.

Stephen Berlin, Sarasota

Don’t send children to school chaplains

Isn’t it just wonderful that Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to allow volunteer chaplains in the schools! Of course, most of those chaplains will not be certified or licensed counselors/therapists who can appropriately deal with students’ mental health issues.

I find it incredulous that he didn’t sign a bill that would increase the number of educated, certified, licensed therapists/social work counselors in the schools who have the credentials and expertise to counsel children/teens.

My advice to parents is: Be careful what you ask for! If your child needs a therapist or counselor, please seek out a reputable, credentialed, licensed therapist. Do not rely on the chaplains that Ron DeSantis will be allowing in the schools.

We already have evidence of his inability to appoint the proper people to the right positions. Former Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher, a DeSantis ally with no elections experience, is now the supervisor of elections. Satcher was chosen over the chief of staff, a man with 20 years of experience.

The governor also instigated the hiring of Richard Corcoran, an ally and former state House speaker, to lead a conservative takeover of New College.

Ann Rubin-Hentschel, LCSW, retired, Lakewood Ranch

Hardworking immigrants built this country

America is and always will be an immigrant country.

There are many cities and communities throughout the country that have large immigrant populations and are very grateful for their outstanding work and contributions to their community.

My favorite is New York City, which was transformed at the turn of the 20th century by the arrival of millions of immigrants. The Lower East Side of Manhattan became the most densely populated neighborhood in the country, with 700 people per acre. It is now one of the most fun, busiest and most interesting areas in the country.

I lived in an old house in Virginia and never would have survived without immigrant labor. They were honest, reliable, hardworking and professional and never left until the job was finished.

Immigrants don’t deserve to be vilified and criticized as former President Donald Trump has done.

The Mexican government has added more armed forces and its national guard to police the border and prevent the cartels and smugglers from running drugs and human trafficking.

Our country needs to do more, and our federal legislators must take a bipartisan approach toward immigration and policy reform. They should not punish our citizens for assisting immigrants, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has done.

Sally Coler, Sarasota

Join fight to save historic home

Like Paul Revere, columnist Carrie Seidman sounded a warning that a developer has asked Sarasota city commissioners for permission to demolish a 1912 house that has been on the city's Local Historic Register since the 1980s (“Sarasota City Commission can’t decide if developer can demolish historic home,” April 4).

The McAlpin House, 1530 Cross St. in downtown Sarasota, now needs citizen action to save it from the bulldozers. What we all can do: Email and call city commissioners asking them to deny the demolition permit.

Also, join in a rally April 24 at 6 p.m. in front of the house, where you can sign letters to the commissioners, learn the important history of the McAlpin and find out how it could be incorporated in the developer’s condo plans (although no one has ever seen them).

Nancy DeForge, Nokomis

From consensus to democracy in danger

Before becoming a U.S. citizen, I had to learn about the political system in this country.

I learned that there are two parties: Republican and Democratic. They are elected by the people to work for the people.

I learned that both parties worked hard to come to a consensus on issues, regardless of their different ideologies.

They agreed, disagreed and treated each other with civility because, after all, they represented the best that our country had to make the government work.

This was in 1978 and, for the most part, I was satisfied that the people in Congress were doing relatively well on our behalf.

A couple of days ago, I watched U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as she stated that she was prepared to bring down House Speaker Mike Johnson because he worked with the Democrats to solve issues of major importance not only to the U.S. but to the rest of the world.

Did I miss something monumental that occurred in Washington because I was happy-go-lucky, enjoying life in retirement in Florida? It is time now to stop smelling the roses and work hard to save our democracy.

Graciela R. Greenberg, Bradenton

Retire or join graying workforce

Regarding Will Johnson’s column April 15, “Americans may soon work past 80. That might not be a bad thing,” I’m wary of companies “already gearing up to take full advantage of the gray-hued workforce of tomorrow.”

We’re fortunate that retirement is available to so many, as opposed to old agrarian societies, say, or those featuring serfdom or enslavement. The best advice for our retirees is to stay active and, for many, including me, that includes paid work for a time.

Make no mistake: Getting old is great. I highly recommend it. Most of us got our gray hair the old-fashioned way, we earned it, and we’ve had friends who did not get old.

Most of us don’t envy youngsters; we're happy to see them begin their own adventures, and we care deeply about their prospects.

However, “optional” is key, as physical limitations are inevitable. I’m blessed with good health, but many of my age-mates are not, facing setbacks ranging from inconvenient to debilitating to grave.

We’re all going out the same door eventually, and no one’s last words are, “I wish I spent more time at the office.”

Welcome a “gray-hued workforce,” perhaps, but honor their withdrawal when the time comes.

Corodon Fuller, Venice

