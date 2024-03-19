Early voting starts today in Wisconsin. Here's how to find locations, dates and times.

In-person absentee voting — also known as early voting — starts Tuesday in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin for the April 2 election.

Early voting is a chance to cast your ballot ahead of time if you can't make it to the polls on Election Day, or if you just want to get it done early.

Communities can start offering in-person absentee voting Tuesday — two weeks before Election Day — and can run as late as March 31.

Early voting locations, dates and times vary based on the city you live in, and some communities may not offer it. You can visit your local clerk's website for the most up-to-date information.

More: Wisconsin's 2024 presidential primary election: date, who's on the ballot, voting deadlines

Here's what to know about voting early in Milwaukee and other parts of Wisconsin, what to bring if you're voting early, and what you'll see on your ballot:

Where do I vote early in Milwaukee?

The City of Milwaukee is offering early voting between Tuesday, March 19 and Saturday, March 30. Here's a full list and map of those locations.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, these sites will be open:

Zeidler Municipal Building

Capitol Drive Voting Center (which replaces the popular Midtown Center site)

Zablocki Library

From noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, these sites will be open:

Washington Park Library

Tippecanoe Library

Good Hope Library

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, between March 25 and March 29, this site will be open:

UW-Milwaukee's Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

From noon to 6 p.m. weekdays between March 19 and March 28 (ends Thursday), this site will be open:

MATC's T Building, 1101 N. Sixth St.

Where do I vote early in Wisconsin?

That varies based on where you live. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has a website where you can find local early voting options. You can enter your address here to find early voting dates and hours.

If myvote.wi.gov doesn't provide that information, you should be able to find it on your local clerk's website. You can also find contact information for your local clerk's office by entering your address here.

Early voting can run through March 31 in Wisconsin, but check with your local clerk for exact dates. If you haven't voted by that point, you can head to the polls April 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What should I bring to vote early in Wisconsin?

The same rules apply for voting early as voting at the polls on Election Day. Bring a form of photo identification that has your name on it, like a driver's license or state ID card. A full list of accepted photos IDs is available here.

You can register to vote at an early voting site. You'll also need to re-register to vote if you've moved or changed addresses since the last time you voted.

In that case, bring a document to show proof of residence. A driver's license or state ID card also works if it shows your current address, or you can bring another accepted document listed here.

What's on my April 2 ballot in Wisconsin?

The April 2 election is the presidential primary in Wisconsin, the election where voters cast their preferences for president. Voters make final choices for president in the Nov. 5 general election.

If you're a Milwaukee voter, other races on your ballot include city attorney, mayor and comptroller, plus 15 contested Common Council seats.

More: What to know about Milwaukee city offices on the April 2 election ballot

Many communities will also have races for school boards, as well as school district referendums to improve facilities or fund operational costs.

And there are two statewide referendum questions on the April 2 ballot, which stem from debates about private grants that helped clerks run elections during the pandemic.

More: Wisconsin's April 2 referendum questions and the 'Zuckerbucks' debate, explained

You can check what races are your ballot ahead of time by using the "What's on my Ballot" tool at myvote.wi.gov.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Early voting in Milwaukee and Wisconsin: locations, dates, times