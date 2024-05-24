Dunnellon man charged in fatal bus crash faces an additional 11 counts of DUI with injuries

Bryan Mclean Howard, the 41-year-old Dunnellon man charged with the deaths of eight farmworkers, was in court on Friday.

Howard, who's on suicide watch at the county jail, appeared via Zoom in front of Senior Judge Victor Musleh, charged with 11 counts of DUI with serious bodily injuries.

Musleh ordered no bond for Howard, who's already facing eight counts of DUI manslaughter. Howard said he has an attorney.

Bryan Mclean Howard faces eight counts of DUI manslaughter and 11 counts of DUI with serious bodily injuries, stemming from a May 14 crash on State Road 40.

According to Howard's arrest report, the 11 individuals had multiple injuries amongst them. The injuries include broken bones, collapsed lungs, brain bleed, facial injuries and an amputated arm. The ages of those injured range between 20 and 40 years old.

Cpl. Gabriel Keyes of the Florida Highway Patrol's Specialist Investigation Reconstruction Team, or SIRT, that's in charge of the crash investigation, interviewed several people about Howard.

A woman told Keyes she saw Howard's vehicle on State Road 40 and it was not maintaining a single lane. At one point, the woman said the truck went onto the shoulder. The woman said she did not see the wreck.

Two medical officials at AdventHealth Ocala Hospital, where Howard was taken following the crash, told the FHP official that Howard's eyes were glassy. One medical official told the trooper that Howard admitted to taking methadone and THC. When Howard was interviewed by a trooper after the crash at the hospital, he said he had smoked marijuana oil with a friend the night before the deadly incident. He said he took medications before going to bed. The next morning, he said he was on his way to a methadone clinic in Ocala for a back issue. He told officials he doesn't remember anything about the crash.

A county fire rescue official said Howard's behavior was erratic when dealing with him.

On May 14, FHP officials said the bus carrying 53 migrant workers was side-swiped by Howard's truck. Authorities said the bus was traveling west when it was hit by the truck traveling in the opposite direction that crossed into the path of the bus.

Bryan Mclean Howard's pickup truck is shown after the fatal May 14 crash on State Road 40 in Marion County.

The workers were on their way to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon. Officials said the bus struck two trees, a wooden fence and overturned. Seven workers died at the scene and a eighth died at a local hospital, officials said.

The crash was the deadliest in recent memory for Marion County.

Shooting at North Marion Middle School

In other court news on Friday, the man charged with Wednesday's deadly shooting at North Marion Middle School, made his first appearance in front of a judge.

Murder: Reddick man charged in fatal shooting outside North Marion Middle School

Sitting at the back, Roderick Kelvin Watson Jr., made his way to the podium to speak with the judge. He said he makes $700 a week and has eight children. The judge appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent him.

The judge denied bond for the 34-year-old Reddick man. He cannot have any contact with the witnesses. In a separate case, Watson also faces a charge of driving without a valid license and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday. Instead, he made his appearance on Friday.

Watson is accused of gunning down 32-year-old Joseph James Juarez Coles in the parking lot of North Marion Middle School.

The school was hosting an awards ceremony at the time of the incident. Sheriff's deputies said Coles and the mother of his children were discussing where the children would be going that evening when Coles grabbed the woman's arm. Watson then got out his vehicle and shot Coles multiple times, deputies said. Deputies were told Watson beat Coles' "lifeless body" while on the ground. Witnesses told officials that Watson was smiling after the incident and showed no remorse.

Watson remained on scene until deputies arrived.

