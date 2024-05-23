No children injured as MCSO deputies respond to fatal shooting at North Marion Middle School

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CITRA — All events at North Marion Middle on Wednesday evening have been canceled following a fatal shooting at the school, according to Marion County Public Schools spokesperson Kevin Christian.

The shooting occurred outside in the school's parking lot during an end-of-year awards ceremony. Christian said no students witnessed or were involved in the incident.

According to Marion County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. Paul Bloom, deputies received the call at 6:03 p.m. and arrived at the scene 6 minutes later. Deputies found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taking to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses at the scene told detectives that two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other. The man who reportedly shot the gun has been detained.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday responded to a report of shots fired at North Marion Middle School.

At 7:21 p.m., after sheltering in place, at least four dozen people exited the school safely.

Kayla Gaines, who was inside the school during the shooting, said the ceremony had started when people heard shots from outside. She said people ran to a teachers' lounge and locked themselves inside until given the all-clear by law enforcement. They were then led to the auditorium where they gave statements to deputies before being released.

Gaines said her daughter, who has epilepsy, was at the school to receive an award. She said her daughter suffered a seizure due to the incident, but that she will be taken home to recover.

Another woman, who declined to give her name, attended the ceremony with her four children.

She said the sixth-graders had just finished receiving their awards when the crowd of about 60-to-70 people heard several gunshots. She said a group of about 20 people ran to the eighth-grade hallway and locked themselves inside a classroom.

"They knew what to do," she said of the teachers and school officials."It was a nerve-racking thing."

