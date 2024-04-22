Duncanville man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Tuscaloosa County

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper patrol car seen on Highway 69 South on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

A 32-year-old Duncanville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Tuscaloosa County.

Dominique L. Ellis, was fatally injured when the 2005 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Troopers said Ellis was not using a seat belt and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred at around 8:55 p.m. on North Rosser Road, about 5 miles southeast of Tuscaloosa.

No further information was provided. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Duncanville man killed in single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County